e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 27, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Yamuna authority office shut down due to Covid 19 cases

Yamuna authority office shut down due to Covid 19 cases

cities Updated: Aug 27, 2020 23:13 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The Yamuna Expressway industrial development authority (Yeida) shut its head office in sector Omega 1 on Thursday after eight employees were tested positive for the coronavirus disease.

The district health department had tested around 200 members of the office for antigens on Thursday as part of a camp.

“Eight staff members from different departments were found positive in the antigen tests. We closed the office immediately and took necessary action. Now the office will remain closed on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Those who want to visit the office for work should turn up on Monday,” said Arun Vir Singh chief executive officer of YEIDA. The office will be sanitised during the days it is shut. “We have decided to conduct sanitization of all departments such as industrial, commercial, group housing, land and institutional among others before the office resumes operations on Monday.”

Those who tested negative will be tested again using the “gold standard” reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) soon, as per Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) protocols.

Earlier, 12 employees who tested positive for the disease had recovered, said officials.

Yeida controls development of urban and industrial areas along 165km Yamuna Expressway that connects Greater Noida with Agra. It is also developing land for the Noida International Greenfield airport project at Jewar along expressway.

top news
States may borrow to meet revenue shortfall
States may borrow to meet revenue shortfall
Non-BJP states want govt to borrow to plug GST gap
Non-BJP states want govt to borrow to plug GST gap
Sonia Gandhi names leaders in Parliament; Ghulam Nabi Azad retains spot
Sonia Gandhi names leaders in Parliament; Ghulam Nabi Azad retains spot
Rajnath Singh, Jaishankar set to visit Russia for SCO meetings next month
Rajnath Singh, Jaishankar set to visit Russia for SCO meetings next month
‘Implement agreed actions’: India reminds China on disengagement at LAC
‘Implement agreed actions’: India reminds China on disengagement at LAC
India speeds up work on setting up Air Defence Command
India speeds up work on setting up Air Defence Command
Punish Mumbai and Pulwama plotters, shared enough proof: India to Pak
Punish Mumbai and Pulwama plotters, shared enough proof: India to Pak
Call to protect Andaman tribes after 5 Great Andamanese turn Covid-19 positive
Call to protect Andaman tribes after 5 Great Andamanese turn Covid-19 positive
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesCovid-19 TallyNEET and JEE ExamCovid-19 updateRhea ChakrabortyAnushka Sharma

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In