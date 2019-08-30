Yonex Sunrise India Junior International Grand Prix 2019: Varot falls after dream start

cities

Pune: After defeating top seeded Varun Kapur in the morning session, it turned out to be a gloomy afternoon for Thailand shuttler Varot Uraiwong as he went down 21-16, 15-21, 12-21 against Amit Rathore in the pre-quarterfinals in the 48 minutes contest

Varot began with a bang taking a 11-0 lead in the opening game and took it 21-16, but soon found himself on the receiving end as Amit’s counterattacked his every move.

“At the start of the first game, I just tried to understand the game of my opponent. I realised that he was just trying to finish the point with smashes all the time. I too started attacking and it changed the course of the game,” said Amit.

From the second game onwards, Amit who took an upper hand in the match played smashes, netplay, and defensive shots and made it difficult for the Thai player.

“My player was not good at net play. He was very slow to reach the net. He needs to improve on speed,” said Peeraphol Somphopchargen, coach of Varot.

“Amit is basically a defensive player. He needs to improve on closing the game. He showed it in the last two games, but overall he still needs improvement when it comes to attack,” said coach Sagar Chopda who trains Amit at Prakash Padukone Baddminton Academy in Bengaluru.

Amit Rathore (Ind) bt Varot Uraiwong (Tha) 16-21, 21-15, 21-12

Shotaro Inamitsu (Jpn) bt Rohan Gurbani (Ind) 22-20, 21-13

3-Atitaya Povanon (Tha) bt Adya Parashar (Ind) 21-14, 21-8

3-Kok Jing Hong (Mas) bt Dhruv Rawat (Ind) 21-17, 21-14

Meiraba of Manipur enters next round

Second seed Meiraba Luwang of Manipur easily won his first rounds. The Russian Junior White Nights champion first beat Malaysia’s M Fazriq Mohamad Razif 21-12, 21-13 and then followed it up with a convincing 21-15, 21-12 victory over Thailand’s Puritat Arree, who had earlier ended the run of qualifier Pranav Rao Gandham, 21-16, 17-21, 21-19.

Qualifier Ayush Raj Gupta began his campaign with a fantastic 21-14, 21-13 win over higher-ranked Sai Charan Koya, but his challenge was cut short in the next round by Thailand’s fifth seed Woraphop Chuenkha in a 21-14, 21-13 win.

Gujarat’s girl singles talent Tasnim Mir defeated former U-15 Asian Championships gold medallist Samiya Imad Farooqui 12-21, 21-8, 21-14. However, she was shown the door in the next round by fifth seed Miyu Takahashi in a gritty 21-17, 18-21, 18-21 loss.

Kerala girl Treesa Jolly, seeded eighth at this tournament, lived up to the expectations when she notched up two wins to enter the quarterfinals. Treesa first dismissed qualifier Riya Kunjir 22-20, 210-17 and then emerged a 14-21, 21-10, 22-20 winner in a hard-fought match against Thailand’s Thamonwan Nithiittikrai.

Asian Junior Championships bronze medallist and top seed Benyapa Aimsaard raced into the last-eight stage with a couple of dominant wins. Living up to her billing, the Thai blitzed past India’s Kaivalya Lakshmi Yadavalli 21-11, 21-5 and then secured an effortless 21-14, 21-10 victory over local hope Mansi Singh.

Benyapa’s compatriot, the fourth-seeded Pornpicha Choeikeewong, another consistent performer on the international junior circuit, also made it to the quarters.

India’s promising junior mixed doubles pair of Tanisha Crasto and Ishaan Bhatnagar, who had come to the tournament with a rich vein of form, toppled the eighth seeds Edwin Joy and Shruti Mishra 21-14, 21-16 to book their quarterfinal berth. The pair had won junior ranking tournaments in Panchkula and Bengaluru over the last two weeks.

Fifth seeds Navaneeth Bokka and Sahithi Bandi eked out a gruelling 21-19, 21-17 win over Ayan Rashid and Tasnim Mir to join Crasto and Bhatnagar in the last-eight.

