Youth Congress says Delhi Police tried to block candle march for Sidhu Moose Wala

Taking to Twitter, IYC chief Srinivas BV wondered why the police was afraid of a mere candle march.
A screenshot from a video uploaded by BV Srinivas, IYC chief.
A screenshot from a video uploaded by BV Srinivas, IYC chief.
Published on May 31, 2022 07:41 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) on Tuesday accused the Delhi Police of trying to prevent the former's proposed candle march in protest against the killing of singer and party leader Sidhu Moose Wala, who was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district on Sunday.

Also Read | Delhi Police obtains five-day custody of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi

“We wanted to pay tribute to our brother Sidhu Moose Wala. But @DelhiPolice is afraid of even a candle march. They barricaded IYC headquarters to prevent us from marching to Jantar Mantar. Have some shame,” Srinivas BV, IYC chief, wrote on Twitter.

Srinivas also attached with his tweet a video of policemen barricading what is presumably the IYC headquarters. Some people, likely youth Congress workers are seen arguing with police officials present on the scene; Srinivas himself is seen presenting his case.

Also Read | Sidhu Moose Wala murder: At Tihar Jail, security of gangster Bishnoi increased

However, later, it appeared that protesters were allowed to take out their candle march.

On Monday, a day after Moose Wala's killing, the Congress had staged protests across various states demanding justice for the slain singer-turned-politician, as well as the resignation of Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, who is from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Also Read | Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala cremated in ancestral village amid huge crowd

Meanwhile, Moose Wala, who would've turned 29 on June 11, was cremated in his ancestral village of Moosa, in Mansa, in front of a massive gathering of mourners. Emotional scenes were witnessed during the funeral of the singer, whose real name was Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu.

 

Topics
sidhu moose wala
Tuesday, May 31, 2022
