Youth Congress says Delhi Police tried to block candle march for Sidhu Moose Wala
The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) on Tuesday accused the Delhi Police of trying to prevent the former's proposed candle march in protest against the killing of singer and party leader Sidhu Moose Wala, who was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district on Sunday.
“We wanted to pay tribute to our brother Sidhu Moose Wala. But @DelhiPolice is afraid of even a candle march. They barricaded IYC headquarters to prevent us from marching to Jantar Mantar. Have some shame,” Srinivas BV, IYC chief, wrote on Twitter.
Srinivas also attached with his tweet a video of policemen barricading what is presumably the IYC headquarters. Some people, likely youth Congress workers are seen arguing with police officials present on the scene; Srinivas himself is seen presenting his case.
However, later, it appeared that protesters were allowed to take out their candle march.
On Monday, a day after Moose Wala's killing, the Congress had staged protests across various states demanding justice for the slain singer-turned-politician, as well as the resignation of Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, who is from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).
Meanwhile, Moose Wala, who would've turned 29 on June 11, was cremated in his ancestral village of Moosa, in Mansa, in front of a massive gathering of mourners. Emotional scenes were witnessed during the funeral of the singer, whose real name was Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu.
Discontent in Congress over Rajya Sabha picks, its Maharashtra leader quits post
Maharashtra Congress leader Ashish Deshmukh on Tuesday wrote to Congress president Sonia Gandhi announcing his resignation from the post of general secretary of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee.
Satyendar Jain arrest: Manish Sisodia says ED move linked Himachal polls
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia came out in support of his cabinet colleague and health minister Satyendar Jain, who has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged money laundering case.
ED arrests Satyendar Jain in money laundering case, AAP cries vendetta
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday arrested Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain in a case allegedly connected to hawala transactions related to a Kolkata-based company.
Rumblings in Congress over Rajya Sabha nominees from Rajasthan
Ruling Congress's announcement of three Rajya Sabha candidates from Rajasthan has led to rumblings within the party. A minister noted that none of the three, Mukul Wasnik, Pramod Tiwari, and Randeep Singh Surjewala, are from Rajasthan and wondered how will their candidature benefit the party. The BJP has nominated a six-time lawmaker, Ghanshyam Tiwari.
One day, a child called me Rahul Gandhi: Akhilesh Yadav
There was laughter all around in the Uttar Pradesh assembly on Monday, as the Leader of Opposition, Akhilesh Yadav, narrated an incident that took place during his stint as the chief minister. The Samajwadi Party chief was attacking the his successor, Yogi Adityanath, who himself was seen laughing uncontrollably government over the state of education in Uttar Pradesh when he recalled the episode. The former CM acknowledged he too was responsible. The then-sitting CM, Akhilesh, was seeking a second consecutive 5-year-term.
