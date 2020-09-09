e-paper
Home / Cities / Yuvraj intends to play for Punjab in T20 tourney

Yuvraj intends to play for Punjab in T20 tourney

cities Updated: Sep 09, 2020 23:37 IST
Shalini Gupta
Shalini Gupta
         

Chandigarh Cricketer Yuvraj Singh’s fans could be in for a pleasant surprise in the coming domestic season if he walks in to bat for Punjab in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament. The swashbuckler southpaw, who led India to the 2011 World Cup triumph, is considering to come out of retirement on Punjab Cricket Association secretary Puneet Bali’s request.

The Chandigarh-born 38-year-old cricketer had quit the game in 2019, but remained associated as mentor with Punjab. In the last two months, Yuvraj conducted two long camps with young cricketers, including Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Anmolpreet Singh and Prabhsimran Singh in Mohali and Mullanpur.

Yuvraj batted fluently with the youngsters. During one of the T20 practice games, Yuvraj smacked a 36-ball 81 and one of his sixes covered 140 metres over the long-on. “He batted superbly. I could see a glimpse of young and dashing Yuvi in those sixes. He was batting like a dream. The boys were so excited,” said former cricketer and Punjab team manager Girish Bhanot.

This knock prompted PCA secretary Puneet Bali to ask Yuvraj to re-consider his retirement and play for Punjab. “It would be great to have him play for Punjab again and also mentor the team. The way he played was very impressive during the practice games,” said Bali. Yuvraj had expressed his desire to play for international leagues like Canada League and T-10 Dubai League but due to the pandemic, they have not been organised. On Wednesday, Yuvraj expressed his desire to get back in action for Punjab in the T20s as he could not refuse Bali’s request. In this regard, Yuvraj has written a letter to BCCI chief and his former captain Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah, seeking permission to make a comeback.

The BCCI’s reply on Yuvraj’s request is awaited.

