Zameen Prapti Sangharsh Committee members say harassed ahead of May 15 stir

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 13, 2025 09:38 AM IST

Sangrur DSP denies allegation, says no policeman sent to protesters 

Sangrur: Members of the Zameen Prapti Sangharsh Committee (ZPSC) have accused the police of harassing their leaders ahead of their protest on May 15, demanding distribution of 927 acres of land among Dalits in Bir Aishwan village.

Members of the Zameen Prapti Sangharsh Committee in Sangrur.
Members of the Zameen Prapti Sangharsh Committee in Sangrur.

Mukesh Malod, zonal president of the ZPSC, said, "They are tracing our call records. They are harassing members by asking them about their Aadhaar cards, personal relations and bank account details. The police action has been intensified as we are preparing to take possession of the land on May 15."

Gurcharan Singh, a retired army man associated with the ZPSC, said, "They came in civvies, sought Aadhaar cards, bank account details and personal information. I had to share some details."

DSP Sukhdev Singh denied the allegations, stating that no policeman was sent to the area.

The ZPSC said the police "harassment" began after Dalits symbolically claimed 927 acres of land in Sangrur's Bir Aishwan village. According to the ZPSC, the land was owned by the erstwhile princely state of Jind that had no heir following the death of its last ruler. The committee wants the distribution of land among Dalits under the Land Holdings Act, 1972.

The ZPSC, which has presence in Sangrur, Barnala, Patiala and Malerkotla and claims to have been fighting for Dalit land rights, has alleged that some leaders and officials want to grab the land.

