2010-19: The lost decade of Indian television news

columns

Updated: Apr 23, 2020 16:57 IST

Hey, news television seems to have finally broken out of the Hindu-Muslim mindset,” I exulted to a colleague soon after the lockdown was announced in March. As news channels rushed to speak to doctors and biomedical researchers, it seemed like a whole new world of public health and virology was being discovered. Sadly, I couldn’t have been more wrong. Just days later, the Tablighi Jamaat (TJ) story broke and the familiar faces and the earlier narrative returned on TV: #CoronaJihad, #Tableeghistan, #Tableegh-Pak conspiracy, the sensationalist headlines and hashtags were back. Even in the age of the coronavirus, Islamophobia is alive and well.

In the last few years, the dominant storyline across the “nationalist” media has been to demonise the Indian Muslims as violent, untrustworthy and anti-national. From terrorism in Kashmir to fatwas by self-styled maulanas, each insupportable action was used to put the entire community in the dock. The TJ story fitted in with the script: A cleric in hiding, bearded men scurrying around in kurta-pyjama, a pan-India network with foreign links and a disproportionate number of coronavirus positive tests. An act of utter civic irresponsibility by a religious group was seen as further proof that Islam is a religion of zealots outside the pale of the law. That the Delhi Police, unlike their counterparts in Mumbai, showed criminal negligence in not preventing such a gathering from being held in the first place was conveniently forgotten. The prime time enemy had been found: The Muslim was castigated as a coronavirus carrier, as if 200 million people must pay the price for an act of stupidity of a few.

Extensive research conducted by Joyojeet Pal, who specialises in tracking TV and social media trends, shows how misinformation campaigns turned significantly against Muslims once the TJ case surfaced. Where initially the misinformation largely centred around possible cures and panic over essential services, there was a marked shift from March-end towards incendiary messaging that referred to Muslims being responsible for the prevalence of the virus. Fake videos and WhatsApp messages of Muslim groups violating physical distancing norms were pushed into circulation. Little attempt was made by the political class to rebut this spurious link, reflecting the deep-seated prejudice that is bubbling under the surface. Instead, government functionaries chose to reel off statistics of individuals who have tested positive for the coronavirus because of their TJ connection. This was done despite the World Health Organization’s guidelines explicitly prohibiting such religious profiling.

Finally, it is only in the third week of April that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was constrained to remark that the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) does not see race, religion, caste before striking, that too in a conversation on LinkedIn. The intervention came a day after the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation condemned the “unrelenting vicious Islamophobic campaign in India to malign Muslims for the spread of Covid-19”.

By now, the PM has addressed the nation several times but has chosen not to refer to the sinister anti-Muslim campaign. Could Modi, with his political equity and communication skills, not have spoken out against rumour-mongering and religious discrimination over the coronavirus much earlier?

Sadly, the damage is done. Reports of Muslim vegetable vendors being boycotted in Uttar Pradesh or separate wards being set up in Ahmedabad hospitals (since then denied by the Gujarat government) are disquieting. As indeed are terrifying images of police and doctors being targeted by mobs in Muslim localities in Indore. When a devious propaganda machine feeds into poverty, illiteracy and competing religious fundamentalisms, the result is a toxic atmosphere of fear, suspicion and hatred which may only further social antagonisms in a post-coronavirus world.

Ironically, the coronavirus story is a godsend opportunity to break away from the cycle of fake news and misinformation that has plagued the multimedia industry in a post-truth universe. A virus wears no religious badge: It is a weapon of death and illness that afflicts both Malabar Hill and Dharavi, Lutyens’ Delhi and Nizamuddin with a non-discriminatory policy. The coronavirus is the great unknown, and understanding its spread requires a relentless focus on hard information, and not on divisive agendas. Doctors and scientists are men and women of healing and research; they are not politicians who thrive on divide and rule. Which is why the coronavirus story must be told without the cacophony of communal politics, but by recapturing the spirit of news as a public service.

The period between 2010 and 2019 can be described as Indian TV media’s lost decade, a period when noise replaced news, chaos scored over credibility. Now, viewers are returning. The first lockdown week saw a 250% rise in viewership. The coronavirus is perhaps the last chance to redeem our mandate as newspersons who place facts and analysis above contrived friction and polarised agendas. We may not get another.

Post-script: The rise of “TV maulanas” has been a striking feature of this past decade. One of them is an unknown tailor who often does three to four TV appearances a day. “Why do you go on TV debates when you know you will be shouted down?” I asked him. He said: “Ab kisi ko toh yeh sab karna hai!” (someone has to do it!). What he didn’t tell me is that he gets paid Rs 2,000 per appearance.

Rajdeep Sardesai is a senior journalist and author. His latest book is 2019: How Modi Won India

The views expressed are personal