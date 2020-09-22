Guest column: Changing moods of couture

columns

Updated: Sep 22, 2020 23:28 IST

The greatest lesson adversity teaches us, is to reflect and look back upon life with equanimity. And this is exactly what happened with couture. Processes and techniques mirrored human life, they became slower with focus on a language dripping with restrained luxury, albeit with a conscience. Brides in India, will not swerve tradition, but find a commonality in their love for both modernity and tradition.

Undoubtedly, the India Couture Week 2020, proved digital has the prowess to communicate with a vast audience, minus hierarchy. The overwhelming response witnessed lakhs of views for most shows. It is established, stores and businesses, are gradually picking up and couture is really hoisting the flag up, offering employment to artisans and craftsmen. The ICW 2020, ensembles had flourish, richness, were ornate, with intimate weddings, making way for the new aesthetics of “less is right”.

The overall tone of ICW has been one of optimism, the themes endearing for an audience which till now has been used to the catwalk and its theatrics. The house of Valaya, swiftly took us back in time with his superbly tailored line brimming with royal trimmings. And Gaurav Gupta pursued inclusivity through a poetic prism. Rahul Mishra’s metaphor for life, the lotus pond, made us believe in self-sustaining eco-systems and Suneet Varma channelled unapologetic glamour.

Shantanu and Nikhil reinterpreted classics, through their metallic embroideries. Falguni and Shane Peacock decided to do what they do best —- add drama to bridal conventions with a touch of asymmetrical layers and feathers. Forts and palaces served as a metaphor for Reynu Taandon and Dolly J, while as light as air was conveyed through Amit Aggarwal’s underwater rendition which showcased how couture can be weight-less.

Menswear is a market, which has seen a Renaissance, with an infusion of not just colour, but also interesting textures and patterns. That’s why Kunal Rawal’s show displayed the need for versatility for a prudent consumer. Moreover, later this evening, Anju Modi will pay homage to a bride’s love for red and its auspicious, as well as ceremonial significance. Bringing a befitting end to six days of virtual presentations will be designer and stylist to the stars, Manish Malhotra’s passionate appeal to think beyond the ephemeral with a timeless line, promises to be peppered with Persian and Mughal influences.

The beauty of ICW is that we are a part of the Indian bridal universe, but our interpretations are as diverse as the hues of a rainbow, making it an effusive ode to diversity. Is the modern bride going to change to a YSL jacket, like Bianca Jagger? “No”, but what she is ready to do is opt for a bridge between baroque swirls, jewel tones, vast expanses of fabric and 3D embroidery, artful embroideries, traditional motifs and symbolic surface ornamentation. Post-pandemic couture will be a fine mix of dreams and reality, where a bride’s fortitude is celebrated through the language of clothing. You can all now take off your glares!