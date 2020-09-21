Guest column: Couture’s digital trajectory

columns

The Fashion Design Council of India has been a front runner in every sphere of fashion, and one of the few organisations in the world, which has readily adopted the need-of-the-hour digital couture week template, in keeping with changing design space and technological advancements.

What propelled us in this direction was the pressing need for our talented designers to showcase their creativity, after facing the worst crisis of the decade. It was also in tandem with the wedding season, which I believe is now extended till January. Giving designers ample time to monetise their collections.

The world by large, including the Paris Haute Couture Week, shifted to a digital medium, as it gives you the freedom to get innovative. Frankly, the digital world has made us reach out to millions of people and shown us the enlightened way.

Interestingly, the detailing of a beautiful garment, the artisanal prowess, succinct craftsmanship, robust hues, can be closely observed, watching it on your screen. Making this an experiential medium with all the technological trappings of decadence.

If you observe the shows at India Couture Week 2020, the themes and their actualisation have been out of the ordinary. Amit Aggarwal’s film shot underwater to capture the essence of how “light” and “fluid” is the new language of fashion. I don’t think such concepts could be brought alive in a live runway format.

The Fashion Design Council of India, has been organising haute couture shows since 2008. We have given designers a platform to showcase the magic of artistry through the highest level of fashion. It remains a treat for not just the media to view the spectacle, but also guests as well as, the design fraternity.

The need of the hour is to applaud intrepid concepts which are paving the way for fresh ideas. Gaurav Gupta’s “Name is Love” is one such film which voices the need for inclusivity in all areas—- sex, colour, weight and mitigates these binding boundaries.

The digital format allows designers to explore cultures and reference these stunning facades. Forts and their picturesque offering straight out of a story book. Rahul Mishra captures the pleasures of both slow life and design processes in his impressive film shot at Tijara fort.

This is the new path we have embarked upon and it will lead us to a nuanced exploration as fashion films have proved.