Guest Column: Shine control

Subdued and intellectual is setting the new tone for the “intelligent bride”.

columns Updated: Sep 20, 2020 18:22 IST
Sunil Sethi
Hindustan Times
Today’s bride is more intelligent and for her wedding is not just about settling down but enjoying every moment of the celebrations.
The difference I have observed due to my keen interest is fashion is the rise of an intelligent bride, a woman who knows what she wants and is no longer guided by the diktats of her to-be family or her own.

I would owe this seminal change to the emergence of a well-educated, most importantly well-read and travelled girl, who is not looking at her wedding as “settling down’ but enjoying every moment of the celebrations in the spirit that truly embodies her personality----carefree and exuberant. She has been on vacation with friends, and is making her own decisions on not just what to wear, but also the food and decor.

Fashion is a socio-economic statement of our times, whether it was Dior’s New Look or YSL Le Smokin’ jacket in the 60s, and neither is it divorced from politics, and our designers have been quick to understand these tectonic changes in the style world. Thus, the FDCI organised India Couture Week, is a melange of moods, colours, craft, memories and art, with seasonless collections abandoning the need for excessive shine. But when I say this, there is a customer for everyone. Some like a shot of bling, others let handlooms speak a thousand words, frankly, it is matter of taste. We believe every designer has a customer who soon becomes a loyal devotee.

I see such clarity of thought in the younger generation, who are go-getters, that they are happy to wear something, even from a collection that is three years old, if they identify with it. It is the young, fearless woman who knows her mind, and with one click of a button will tell you all about international fashion.

What has vanished along with vanity and big weddings is the need to outdazzle as there is no longer any competition to shine the brightest, on stage, with intimate gatherings, as these brides have seen how you can be a queen like Meghan Markle and still chose sobriety over sparkle.

Or an Amal Clooney, an eminent human rights lawyer, choosing a wedding dress that never overtook her innate strength of character, rather only enhanced it. To put it appropriately, she chose workmanship over shimmer and processes over product. I tip my hat to this bright wave, where the love for lightweight ensembles and superlative quality supersedes every other emotion.

