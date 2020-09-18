e-paper
Guest column: Wedding Wows

With 1.3 billion Indians, almost 50 per cent under the age of 25, makes bridal couture the biggest money spinner for fashion.

columns Updated: Sep 18, 2020 23:30 IST
Sunil Sethi
Hindustan Times
Couture which was once the Holy Grail has now emerged as the survival mantra for an industry, which has faced back breaking turmoil, rather assiduously.
         

There has been a rampant churning in the fashion business due to the pandemic, and what has emerged out of this “Samudra manthan” is a chrysalis of sorts.

A realisation that we could do things differently and most definitely it could be as effective as the brick and mortar retail template, we had been accustomed to. Thus, the rise of e-commerce websites, which are becoming, the new business model for designers. Global data has predicted that by 2022, the e-commerce business will grow leap and bounds to almost $713 billion and everyone wants a piece of this succulent pie.

FDCI chairman Sunil Sethi.
Couture which was once the Holy Grail has now emerged as the survival mantra for an industry, which has faced back breaking turmoil, rather assiduously. Bridal trousseau is the biggest money spinner and honestly, I believe it is recession-proof, despite naysayers announcing its premature death. After all, it’s estimated at $50 billion even by conservative estimates.

What’s interesting is the need to reach out to a wider audience, breaking barriers of geographical constraints and opening the vistas to incorporate, not just small towns desires which often fade due to lesser accessibility, but also global clients, who want a piece of succinct tradition for their D Day. With a click of a button you can now see, almost “visually feel” the ensemble before buying creating discerning choices despite a depressed economy.

Luxury which was a reserve of “by appointment only” is now conducted using various features, 3 D models, augmented reality, video conferencing and even social media. But the moolah will flow in through fully loaded websites with an encouraging user interface.

I have observed, in my many years in the business of fashion, this is the way forward and Indian designers are sharpening their tools to find an international foothold with their unmitigated prowess with crafts. We at FDCI strongly believe that e-commerce is that Brahma Astra that will help them glide through a time when human touch is a rarity and social distancing a norm.

