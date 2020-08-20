Updated: Aug 20, 2020 01:20 IST

For actor, writer, director Shashie Vermaa it’s the support of parents that can work wonders for youngsters who have strong creative inclination. “Creativity needs to be acknowledged. Sadly, in our country very few parents support and understand creativity. For many acting, theatre, TV and films can never be a long-term career option. Though I hail from a small town like Sitamarhi, Bihar but thankfully I had supportive parents who encouraged me to pursue acting. This is one of the strong reason why I was able to take up a path less opted in those times,” he said.

Seen in films like ‘Shorgul’, ‘Bala’ and OTT series ‘Panchayat’, Shashie started acting while he was in school. “I remember participating in plays as a kid and that helped me to develop a flair for acting. When I reached Delhi University it gave me a prefect platform for polishing whatever little talent I had at that time. I did two-year diploma from Sri Ram Centre of Performing Arts along with my college degree. I was very active in all theatre activities happening in universities and learnt a lot about acting, process of film making and started assisting documentary makers before reaching Mumbai,” he said over the phone.

Talking about getting his first TV show he said, “I used to assist in ad and corporate films before taking up the job of AD and then second unit director in shows like ‘Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki’ and ‘Re Mama Re.’ In between acting happened by chance. My batchmates were going for auditions so I tagged along thinking maybe I get some behind-the-camera job. They auditioned for roles in the hit daily ‘CID’ and when things didn’t work out for them we left. It was then one of my friends said ‘Tumhe kya karna yahan, chalo ya direction ke liye baat kar lo.’ Just to prove that I too can act I went back and auditioned. Such is destiny that I got that role.”

Shashie was the creative director and co-writer for Jimmy Sheirgill starrer ‘Shorgul’ that was extensively shot in Lucknow. “During the shoot an actor didn’t turn up for a role which eventually I did and that’s how acting in films took off. The role of ‘Mama’ went well with the audience and so more acting projects followed. Then I shot for a lot of commercials before I got ‘Bala’ where I played a hair transplant doctor,” he said.

He will be seen playing a significant role in an upcoming web series. “I’m essaying a role of an ACP (cop) in the series ‘Flesh’ that is a thriller based on human and child trafficking. Also, I am all set to direct actor Pankaj Tripathi for a feature film tentatively titled ‘Vidhya Kasam.’ It was scheduled to be shot in mid-April (2020) in Jharkhand but due to the ongoing corona crisis we will now resume shoot after a couple of months,” he shared.