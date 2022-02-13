'Had a 5-minute phone-call. It has affected my sleep': Broad opens up on England snub; 'Jimmy and I were blindsided'

Pacer Stuart Broad has revealed that he was hit pretty hard with England’s decision of leaving him and James Anderson out of the tour of West Indies. Broad said he failed could failed to understand the reason following a '5-minute' phone call with the ECB and that ever since the 35-year-old has learnt of his axing from England’s Test squad, he has faced trouble sleeping.

"I am struggling to put things into context. It's hard to do so when all you've had is a five-minute phone call and nothing else," Broad wrote in his Mail on Sunday column. "Not to big it up too much but it has affected my sleep. I said to my partner Mollie one morning that my body felt sore. She suggested that would be stress. No, I can't pretend I am as good as gold, because I am not. It would be wrong to act like everything's OK."

Broad and Anderson are England's two leading wicket-takers in Tests with 640 and 537 wickets. Both were part of England’s woeful 0-4 drubbing in the Ashes. While Anderson grabbed eight wickets at an average of 23.37, Broad scalped a five-wicket-haul in Sydney. ECB’s interim director Andrew Strauss has insisted that this is not the end of the road for England's most fabled fast-bowling duo, but Broad is struggling to find out why he was dropped.

"I took 11 wickets in the final two Ashes matches, I have been Test match standard for a long time and, for the last eight years, you would say world class. I could take being dropped if I had let my standards slip but facing up to being overlooked when they haven’t is another thing altogether," he added.

"And so, it makes it even more upsetting that they don't see me part of their immediate plans, especially with a view to looking at a way of winning away from home, which was briefly explained to me. That's why I was so outspoken when I was left out against West Indies in Southampton a couple of years ago. It felt unjust. The same again here.

"Understandably, people will ask if there has therefore been some fall-out behind the scenes, a bit of a rumble during the Ashes, but I can categorically say that is not the case. Hence, neither Jimmy nor I saw this coming. We were blindsided."

