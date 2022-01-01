'He's missing too many matches': Ex-IND opener sees Rohit's fitness as 'serious problem' amid ODI captaincy conundrum

Rohit Sharma may have taken over the mantle of white-ball leadership from Kohli, but the seasoned opener will have to wait for a while before taking charge of the team. Rohit has been ruled out of the upcoming ODI series against South Africa, with KL Rahul taking over the captaincy reins in the Rainbow nation.

The BCCI on Friday capped off the year by announcing India's 18-member squad for the three matches to be played on January 19, 21 and 23. Rohit's absence from the limited-overs assignment raised concerns over his fitness and former India opener Aakash Chopra also sees it as a "serious" problem for the team.

"The biggest news is that there is no Rohit Sharma, he is still injured. This is a serious problem. It has been a long time now, he had in any case missed the two Test matches against New Zealand in India," said the cricketer-turned-commentator on his YouTube channel.

Also Read | 'A little more fuel has been added to the fire': Former India opener has his say on Chetan Sharma's Kohli clarification

"Then he got an issue in his hamstring while practicing and this hamstring issue is a long issue, it is going on continuing. He has missed all three Test matches and will be missing all the three ODIs also."

Rohit's career has been plagued with the hamstring injury in recent times and has already been ruled out of the Test series against South Africa. Chopra sees Rohit's struggles with fitness as a concern, given the fact that he's now the white-ball leader of Indian cricket.

"If Rohit Sharma is going to be the white-ball captain, which has already been decided, then there will be a question mark on his fitness. It might not be possible for a captain to always remain fit but he is missing too many matches because of fitness, that's not a good thing. That's something that both Rohit and the BCCI will have to keep in mind," Chopra further said.

On rumours over the authenticity of Rohit's injury, Chopra said, "Another thing was doing the rounds that Rohit Sharma does not want to play Test cricket. It has become final - Virat Kohli said he wants to play ODIs and Rohit Sharma had said he was genuinely injured - he is injured, that is why he didn't play the Tests and now the ODIs as well."

Rohit has been doing his rehab at the Bengaluru-based National Cricket Academy. Chief selector Chetan Sharma explained the reason behind Rohit's absence, saying his committee did not want to take any chance with the right-handed opener.

"This is the only reason we decided that he (Rohit) goes and do his rehab, work on his fitness, work on his muscles," Chetan said at the media conference after announcing the team the matches in South Africa.