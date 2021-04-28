IPL 2021: 'My plan was simple'- RCB pacer Harshal Patel reveals strategy during death overs against DC

Royal Challengers Bangalore's pace bowler Harshal Patel is having the best season of Indian Premier League (IPL) career so far. He has picked up 17 wickets in IPL 2021, matching his best-ever tally of 17 wickets in the 2015 edition. He took 15 matches to get to 17 wickets that year but this year, he's gotten to that figure in just 6 matches. He also pocketed a five-wicket haul against the Mumbai Indians in the season opener, becoming the first bowler to do so in the IPL.

On Tuesday, against Delhi Capitals, Patel finished with figures of 2/37 in four overs to guide his side to another win. After taking a beating against Chennai Super Kings on Sunday, when he conceded 37 runs off his last over, the right-arm pacer bounced back by bowling two economical overs (in the context of the game) at the death. He only gave 10 runs off his 17th over and just 11 runs in the all-important 19th over.

Speaking to fellow RCB pacer Mohammed Siraj in a video posted after the game, Patel revealed that he was clearly told about his role when he was traded from DC ahead of IPL 2021.

"My plan was simple. I was looking to bowl yorkers as long as I could execute it. We saw in the first innings that the yorkers which were executed properly were difficult to get away so I was just looking to execute my yorkers. When I was traded to RCB, Virat Kohli and the management told me that I would be bowling in the middle and death overs. After that, I started working on my yorkers and I brought that confidence into games."

RCB won the game by 1 to return to the top of the table with 5 wins and 10 points after 6 matches.

Earlier in the day, RCB were sent into bat. They posted 171/5 in 20 overs. Openers Padikkal ( 17) and Kohli (12) put stitched a 30-run stand but conceded their wickets on successive deliveries. Glenn Maxwell (25) put on 30 runs for the second wicket with Rajat Patidar. AB de Villiers arrived at the crease upon Maxwell's dismissal and then registered a crucial 54-run stand with Patidar (31). Eventually, de Villiers's blistering knock helped his side to a respectable total.

In response, DC was reduced to 28/2 after losing Shikhar Dhawan (6) and Steve Smith (4) in quick succession. Prithvi Shaw fell after scoring 21 and it was a 45-run stand between Marcus Stoinis (22) and skipper Pant that steadied their ship. West Indies batsman Shimron Hetmyer walked after Stoinis' wicket and almost took DC over the line. He remained unbeaten on 53 (25 balls), while Pant hit 58 not-out of 48 balls.