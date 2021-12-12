'Sometimes, he becomes very predictable': Former Pakistan captain identifies major flaw in India star's batting approach

Team India will return to action on December 26 when the side takes on South Africa in the first of three Tests in Centurion. The series in South Africa will see a return of multiple first-choice players in the squad, including the likes of Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant in the batting order, among others.

The aforementioned players were rested for the recently-concluded series against New Zealand.

Young wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has made a remarkable turnaround over the past year to cement his place across all formats in the Indian team. His performances in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy earlier this year sealed his place in the side and Pant has been justifying his selection ever since across the three formats. However, former Pakistan captain Salman Butt believes that the Indian youngster will have to continue focussing on his fitness and also pointed out a weakness in his Test batting approach.

“It's the start of his career, he has shown glimpses of brilliance. But he needs to be very determined and focussed on his fitness,” Butt said on his official YouTube channel when he was asked to predict Pant's future over the next 5-6 years.

“When you look at him, you'd feel that if he loses focus, he will gain weight very soon. The thing with him is he isn't the tallest guy too, so the lack of fitness will show on his body as well,” said Butt.

On his batting, Butt said that he “becomes very predictable.”

“He is super talented. But he has to translate it to big performances. He needs to think before playing his shots. Sometimes, he becomes very predictable, especially in Test cricket. He would step out and go for big hits. He needs to spend some time in the middle,” Butt said.

Rishabh Pant is likely to replace Wriddhiman Saha in Test XI when India take on South Africa in the Centurion Test.