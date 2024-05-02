 "160 on this wicket was chaseable": Rilee Rossouw lauds bowlers for restricting CSK to 163 | Crickit - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 02, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
Home HT Home
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

"160 on this wicket was chaseable": Rilee Rossouw lauds bowlers for restricting CSK to 163

ANI |
May 02, 2024 04:02 AM IST

PBKS chased the target in 17.5 overs, courtesy of Jonny Bairstow's 46 off 30 and Rossouw's 43 off 23.

Chennai [India], : Punjab Kings batter Rilee Rossouw, who played a match-winning knock against Chennai Super Kings , credited bowlers' fiery spells to give batters a chasable target and lauded Jonny Bairstow for providing the side with a "foundation to chase it down."

"160 on this wicket was chaseable": Rilee Rossouw lauds bowlers for restricting CSK to 163
"160 on this wicket was chaseable": Rilee Rossouw lauds bowlers for restricting CSK to 163

Punjab Kings with an all-round performance, clinched a comprehensive seven-wicket victory over Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk on Wednesday in the ongoing Indian Premier League 2024.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Chasing a target of 163, PBKS chased the target in 17.5 overs, courtesy of Jonny Bairstow's 46 off 30 and Rossouw's 43 off 23.

Rossouw also appreciates the spin duo of Harpreet Brar and Rahul Chahar for dominating the mid-overs in the first innings.

"Got to give credit to the bowlers, 160 on this wicket was chaseable. The way Jonny played today, hopefully, he takes this form forward and gives us the foundation to chase it down. The spin twins as we call them, there's another one who is sitting on the bench, he wants to come in," Rossouw said in a post-match presentation.

After Lucknow Super Giants breached Chepauk, CSK's fortress was breached for the second time in the ongoing season as CSK bowlers struggled to find their rhythm with dew majorly hindering them throughout the night.

"They did the job for us today. [on plans when he was out there with Bairstow] See the ball and hit the ball, nothing really spoken about as to how many we need, just keeping it simple. [on his dismissal] Unfortunate. It was one of those things, so focused on hitting the ball and one of those things, I missed out. It's never over, till it's over, we have still the belief in the changeroom, we will focus on our game and not on the others. Hopefully, things work out," he added.

The vibrant yellow wave in the stands of Chepauk were reduced to silence after PBKS effortlessly chased down 163 with more than two overs to spare.

Sam Curran's decision to put CSK to bat turned out to be the correct decision as the dew factor kicked in to become a hindrance for CSK bowlers in the second half of the match. Ruturaj Gaikwad led from the front and scored 62 off 48 deliveries and MS Dhoni provided the finishing touches at the death to power CSK to an unlikely 162/7.

In reply, PBKS batters hardly broke a sweat while chasing 163. Jonny Bairstow and Rilee Rossouw forged a 64-run stand to completely shift the momentum in their favour.

Curran and Shashank Singh applied the finishing touches to seal a 7-wicket win for PBKS.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

IPL 2024
Are you a cricket buff? Participate in the HT Cricket Quiz daily and stand a chance to win an iPhone 15 & Boat Smartwatch. Click here to participate now.

Stay updated with the latest Cricket News, IPL Live Score, T20 World Cup India Squad Live, CSK vs PBKS Live Score and get exclusive insights with the IPL Match Today, IPL Points Table match highlights, and more. Explore a comprehensive Cricket Schedule, track the race for the Purple Cap and IPL Orange Cap in IPL 2024, check Virat Kohli performance and stay ahead with all the cricket-related updates on the Hindustan Times website and app.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cricket News / "160 on this wicket was chaseable": Rilee Rossouw lauds bowlers for restricting CSK to 163
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On