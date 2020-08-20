e-paper
2 South Africa cricket players test positive for COVID-19

2 South Africa cricket players test positive for COVID-19

The positive tests came at a team culture camp that involved more than 30 of the country’s top players. Former captain Faf du Plessis is not at the camp because of the birth of his second child.

cricket Updated: Aug 20, 2020 15:00 IST
CAPE TOWN, South Africa
Two players on the South Africa cricket squad have tested positive for COVID-19, the national association said Thursday. The names of the players were not released.

Cricket South Africa said it performed 50 tests on players and staff at the camp at the Kruger National Park wildlife reserve in the north of the country. The two players were asymptomatic, it said, have been isolated and will be monitored by the CSA medical team.

The five-day camp started on Tuesday.

