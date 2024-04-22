By Vivek Prabhakar Singh 2021 T20 world champion Wade eyeing 2024 T20 WC win

New Delhi [India], : Australian cricketer Matthew Wade, who helped the Aussies to their maiden ICC T20 World Cup title in 2021, is eyeing the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 starting in June this year. The Australians are the reigning World Test Champions as well as the World Cup winners in the T20 format and a T20 WC win will make them reigning champions in all three formats.

"Absolutely I can't wait to go over there and obviously this was great leading in the IPL. World-class cricket going into the World Cup. Squad is going to get picked within the next few weeks and we will head to West Indies for the campaign so really exciting time for World Cricket," said Matthew Wade while speaking to ANI.

After the win over Punjab Kings by three wickets Gujarat Titans players are in the National capital and Wade along with R Sai Kishore and Manav Suthar had an opportunity to engage with fans which turned out to be a refreshing experience for them.

"It's good to come out of the hotel and getting into a community and come into something like this, see the people you know. We play cricket and a lot of people we don't get out in a community and all that. So, it's nice to getting engaged," Wade said.

Gujarat Titans are playing their next match against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley stadium in New Delhi. With a win in their previous match, they want to continue the momentum to get into the playoffs.

"It is going to be good. We needed to win last night and yeah a few more wins in a row and try and get some momentum to make it to playoffs. It is an important game coming up. They have started to play some really good cricket as well. They are a powerhouse team and they got better of us last time," said Wade.

Gujarat Titans last played Delhi Capitals in Ahmedabad where they were bowled out for a paltry 89 losing the match by six wickets on April 17. Therefore, a match like this will be an opportunity for them to avenge the defeat.

