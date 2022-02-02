'A fixer who sold Pakistan while 'on-duty'': Sarfaraz Ahmed responds to Salman Butt's '2nd choice wicketkeeper' remark

Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed has posted a tweet that by all means is directed at Salman Butt, after the ex-left-handed batter pointed fingers the Quetta Gladiators captain and his performance in the PSL 2022. Sarfaraz, who is leading the PSL franchise, responded after Butt questioned the 34-year-old and his recent string of performances and his captaincy.

"He (Sarfaraz) is not doing any favour for himself. He is only creating difficulties for himself, and I’m sure he won’t have any answer for that today," Butt had said. "He needs to concentrate on himself; he needs to look after his own performance, as he has been travelling with the Pakistan team as a second-choice wicketkeeper in the past 1.5 years. He needs to look after his own performance and not interfere with others',"

In a sharp response, Sarfaraz dug up Butt’s dark past, calling him a fixer and pointing that a person who ‘sold his country’ should be the last to talk about moral grounds.

"Pakistan ko 'on duty' beachne wala fixer jab niyat pe bhashan dega phir to Allah he Hafiz hai #justsying,"(Those who sold Pakistan while 'on duty' should be the last person to judge the intention of others)," he tweeted.

Pakistan ko on duty beachne wala fixer jub niyat pe bhashan dega phir to Allah he Hafiz hai .#justsying — Sarfaraz Ahmed (@SarfarazA_54) February 2, 2022

Through this tweet, Sarfaraz made sure he informed the world that he had in fact heard what Butt had to say about him and reminded the former opener of his past, mentioning Butt's involvement in the 2010 spot-fixing scandal. Butt was the captain of the Pakistan team when the scandal broke out in England with Mohammad Amir and Mohammad Asif being at the centre of it. On 31 August 2010, Butt was stripped of the Pakistan captaincy, and removed from the ODI squad pending criminal proceedings.

In the PSL 2022, Sarfaraz has batted twice, scoring 16 not out against Peshawar Zalmi and 21 against Multan Sultans. The Gladiators lost both those matches and won against Karachi Kings to be currently placed third on the points-table.