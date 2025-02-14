A lot on Shami’s shoulders for CT: Mhambrey

MUMBAI: For this fancied Indian team, the primary concern ahead of the Champions Trophy campaign is filling up the huge hole left by the talismanic speedster, Jasprit Bumrah, who is unavailable for the ICC event after failing to recover from his back injury. Obviously, the Rohit Sharma-led squad’s chances will heavily depend on their ability to fill the massive void left by the pace ace’s absence. WIth Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of Champions Trophy, all eyes will be on Mohammed Shami (AP)

All eyes, therefore, will be on the pace attack of Mohammed Shami, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya to lift their game.

“The venue (Dubai) is different, we have a balanced attack,” Paras Mhambrey, the former India bowling coach, told HT on the sidelines of MI Junior inter-school cricket tournament finals. “Obviously, you are going to miss Bumrah. That’s a no brainer as he is one of the best bowlers in the world. You have seen his performance in the last one and half years. It will be unfair (to expect) anybody else to kind of replace him. These things happen, you have to go with the combination you have.

He added: “I think our bowlers have done well, currently Harshit Rana has replaced him, he has done well in the last few one-dayers, you have to back him. If you think someone has the skills, the selectors feel he is the one to be backed. I think you have enough experience over there (in the team), in terms of your spinning combination, it’s perfect. I think we have a good attack and I am looking forward to the Champions Trophy.”

On paper, Rana is Bumrah’s replacement but it is veteran Shami who will have to step up to the lead role and shoulder the extra responsibility. Mhambrey knows Shami’s bowling well, having been India’s bowling coach when Shami hit his best form at the 2023 ICC World Cup.

“Shami is the most experienced of the bowlers right now and knowing him, I am sure he recognises that there is a lot on his shoulders. I am happy that he has come out of the injury, he is a guy with great skill sets. What he has done for Indian cricket is fabulous, He had great ODIs (vs England), he will grow from here.”

The veteran has the experience of 103 ODIs and 197 wickets to fall back on, but is coming back from a long injury break, so whether he can regain the form he showed in the last ICC 50 overs tournament, the 2023 ODI World Cup in India, remains to be seen? In an electrifying show, the Bengal pacer had picked 24 wickets in seven games at a strike-rate of 12.20.

Mhambrey, however, refrained from making any big statement when asked -- if we can expect Shami to touch that level or will it take some more time? “I don’t know, it is too early to say, he might do it, he might not do it... but he is a bowler coming from an injury, such a big layoff it will take time. A huge positive for me is that he is playing, that is good to see.”

India is looking at Rana to play the second seamer’s role and form a good partnership with Shami. In three ODI games against England, the 23-year-old pacer picked up six wickets but has leaked runs also at an economy rate of 6.95. Mhambrey said the key will be to back the young bowler. “You give him some time, if you feel he is the guy to invest be a little patient.”