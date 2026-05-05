A return worth INR 5 crore: Rohit Sharma keeps Mumbai Indians alive with a vintage ‘Hitman’ knock

Rohit Sharma’s 84 off 44 balls against Lucknow Super Giants was not just an important innings in a big chase. It was a premium-impact batting performance from a player returning to the XI after missing games, and the value of that context shows up clearly in the ledger. Rohit Sharma played a match-winning for the Mumbai Indians against the Lucknow Super Giants. (AP)

In our impact valuation model, Rohit’s innings was worth ₹4.75 crore to the Mumbai Indians, almost a ₹5 crore return from one night. His dynamic match cost for the fixture was around ₹1.81 crore, which means the knock generated a surplus of nearly ₹2.94 crore.

The number is not a salary claim. It is a performance valuation. It studies what Rohit produced in the match, how much pressure the innings carried, how much damage he created with the bat, and how the output compared against the cost of that specific appearance.

That last part matters because Rohit had missed a few games. When a high-value player misses matches, the number of opportunities to produce a season return reduces. Each appearance after return carries greater ledger weight. Against LSG, Rohit did not merely cover that cost. He delivered almost three times the value of his match cost.

The innings was valuable because of its own batting quality The chase of 229 put pressure on the innings, but it should not become the only lens. Rohit’s 84 was valuable because it was a complete T20 batting display in itself.

He scored at 190.91, hit six fours and seven sixes, and produced 84 runs from only 44 balls. That is not just scoreboard dominance. That is a heavy batting impact. He gave MI volume, tempo and boundary damage in the same innings.

The structure of the knock made it even stronger. Rohit scored 36 off 20 balls in the powerplay, then added 48 off 24 balls after the field spread. Rohit continued to score at a high pace when Lucknow had more protection in the deep and more control options available.

That continuation across phases is what pushed the innings into the high-value zone. He did not just play one attacking phase and leave. He gave them a long, damaging innings with sustained scoring pressure.

Seven sixes turned the knock into a premium return The boundary profile was central to the valuation of ₹4.75 crore.

Rohit Sharma made 66 of his 84 runs in boundaries. Seven sixes in a 44-ball innings meant he was not only rotating strike but also keeping up with the rate. He was regularly creating large scoring events. In T20 cricket, that kind of boundary frequency changes the match economy.

A six does more than add six runs. It changes bowling plans. It forces captains to protect areas. It makes bowlers alter length. It gives the batting side control over tempo. Rohit kept doing that across his innings.

That is why the knock is valued at nearly ₹ 5 crore. The model rewards not just runs, but the effect of those runs. Rohit’s runs came fast, came in boundaries, and came across multiple phases of the innings.

Rohit gave an impactful knock at high tempo There is a difference between a good score and a high-impact innings. Rohit’s 84 falls in the second category.

Mumbai Indians were chasing a large total, but the standout feature was not only Rohit's contribution to the chase. The standout feature was that he produced a batting performance with enough weight to stand on its own: 84 runs, a strike rate close to 191, seven sixes, and a major role in a 143-run opening partnership with Ryan Rickelton.

Ryan Rickelton’s 83 off 32 was more explosive, but Rohit’s innings had its own value. It gave MI a second high-output batter at the top. It made the opening stand a two-man assault rather than a one-player burst. It ensured Lucknow could not build pressure around a single wicket or a single quiet spell.

For Rohit, the innings also had individual importance. A player of his price and stature is not judged only by presence. He is judged by match output. After missing games, he returned with one of MI’s most valuable batting contributions of the season.

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The ledger shows the scale of the impact Rohit’s match cost was around ₹1.81 crore. His performance was worth ₹4.75 crore. The surplus was nearly ₹2.94 crore.

That is the cleanest way to understand the innings from a value perspective. MI paid for a senior batter’s match appearance. They received an elite T20 innings in return.

The 84 was not valuable because it merely made a chase manageable. It was valuable because Rohit batted with high tempo, hit sustained boundaries, carried the innings deep enough to maximise his contribution, and delivered in a match where his return carried added season context.

For the Mumbai Indians, this was almost a ₹5 crore batting return. For Rohit Sharma, it was a reminder that impact is not only about being available. It is about making the appearance count.