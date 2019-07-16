A Shikhar Dhawan pep talk for U19 squad at NCA before ODI tri-series in England

Shikhar Dhawan had to come back from the World Cup after he picked up a thumb injury in the round robin match against Australia. Dhawan fractured his left thumb in the match but still went on to play an innings of 117 runs. It emerged yesterday that Shikhar along with Vijay Shankar had checked into National Cricket Academy to aid their rehabilitation.

Selectors are going to pick the squad that will travel to West Indies for a full-fledged series that starts on August 3. The squad is going to be announced on July 19 and Shikhar is hoping to get fit for the series in time. But during his rehabilitation Dhawan caught up with the Under-19 squad that is going to travel to England for a One-day tri-series.

BCCI tweeted some photos of Dhawan giving a pep talk to the squad before they travel to England. Here is the tweet:-

A fine pep talk from @SDhawan25 at the NCA in Bengaluru as India U19 depart for a one-day Tri-series in England today #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/QkgffB9m26 — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) July 15, 2019

Dhawan was replaced by Rishabh Pant in the World Cup. India bowed out of the tournament after they lost the semi-final to New Zealand by 18 runs. Meanwhile, Shankar was injured in the nets when a Jasprit Bumrah yorker hit his left toe. It was learnt later that Shankar suffered a non-displaced fracture.

Team India will play three T20 Internationals, three ODIs and two Tests against West Indies.

First Published: Jul 16, 2019 14:55 IST