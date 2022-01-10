‘Do not flirt with danger’: Chopra highlights lessons ‘we need to learn from last IPL’

Former India player Aakash Chopra had some words of advice on how to conduct the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League without the novel coronavirus leaving an major impact on the tournament.

Chopra pointed out to the previous edition, which was held in India before it got suspended midway due to Covid-19, and the second phase was played in UAE.

"If we have got a learning from the last IPL, it is that you cannot be ambitious, you cannot travel. If you are going to travel too much, then you are flirting with danger, do not do that," said Chopra in a video posted on his YouTube channel.

Chopra also mentioned it is unlikely that the lucrative T20 league will take place in UAE this time as he hopes the positive Covid cases to lower in the months of March and April.

"Where will the IPL happen? It is not happening in the UAE, it has not been part of any discussion till now. Because it will happen in March-April, the COVID wave should hopefully go down till then. Things will be a lot normal, a lot easier - it will happen in India," the former India player said.

Chopra feels that the entire tournament should be limited to one state and suggested the matches to be played in Maharashtra.

“But there has been a contingency plan kept to stage it in Maharashtra only because the travel is very limited in Maharashtra. There are three grounds in Mumbai and if you want to stretch it a little, you can go to Pune - which is at a driving distance.”

"The entire IPL can happen on four grounds when you staged it in only three grounds in the UAE - Sharjah, Abu Dhabi and Dubai. Then Maharashtra has four grounds - DY Patil, CCI, Wankhede Stadium and Pune. So you can stage it there, that must be on the table," said Chopra.

As per a report in ANI, the mega auction for the upcoming edition will take place in Bengaluru in the second week of February.

A total of 10 teams will take part in the upcoming season with Lucknow and Ahmedabad entering the competition as new franchises.

