Aakash makes bold prediction, reveals key reason why 'completely out of favour' India spinner could return ahead of WC

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra on Sunday made a bold prediction as he feels that the team management might bring back “completely out of favour” Kuldeep Yadav into the mix ahead of the World Cup to solve their middle-over issue.

Four years back, when India had last toured South Africa, India had picked two youngsters as part of a new revolution that the limited-overs cricket witnessed. Moving on from the famed duo of R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, the combination of Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri introduced wrist-spin duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav in the format and what followed was record-scripting series.

For the next two years, the pair dominated world cricket with oppositions looking to negate the duo during their limited-overs tie against India. But one game, as rightfully pointed out by Aakash on his YouTube channel, changed everything for the pair.

Chahal and Kuldeep slowly fell out of contention with India going back to finger-spinners before the latter lost his place in the squad completely.

Speaking on India's ODI squad and non-selection of Kuldeep, Aakash admitted that there was no chance of his return, although he did hint that the selectors could have considered him given that Jadeja was rested for the series owing to an injury.

“Honestly speaking, there was no chance. Well, the trend shows that Kuldeep Yadav is completely out of favour. There was a time when Yuzi and Kuldeep used to play together for India and they played really well. At one time, they played 25 matches together and picked 100 wickets between themselves which means four wickets per game on an average. Then everything changed. I remember that Birmingham game in the World Cup (2019 ODI WC). Since then both haven't played together. If one plays, other sits out or both don't play and now one is out of favour. In the middle, the other spinner too wasn't there. I mean Washington Sundar and R Ashwin are there with no Ravindra Jadeja, still Kuldeep wasn't there," he said.

However, the veteran cricketer opined that things might change in the future and Kuldeep could be considered for a role in the team given India's struggle in the middle overs.

“But it is like that. Things change. Now someone else is flavour of the season. May be within a year, Kuldeep could be back and we pick him for the World Cup. Because we need wickets in the middle overs and we aren't picking wickets during that phase and that's also a fact.”

Since 2020, India have been averaging 41.06 in the middle overs in ODIs and 26.26 in the T20Is. And, Kuldeep averages 30 in the middle overs in ODIs with an economy rate of 5.08 and an impressive 12.7 in T20Is with an economy rate of 6.48.

