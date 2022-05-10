Ex-India player points out one flaw in Shreyas Iyer's batting: ‘It’s literally as if bowlers know they can get him out’

It has not been a great Indian Premier League for some of the top Indian cricketers. Premier batters such as Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have struggled for runs, with the former getting out for three golden ducks already in the season. While the pro's have not been in the best of form, out-of-favour all-rounder Hardik Pandya, and few uncapped talents such as Arshdeep Singh, Ayush Badoni have produced some inspiring performances. (IPL 2022 full coverage)

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Shreyas Iyer too has had a decent season, and is currently the leading run-getter from his camp. However, there is one thing that has particularly troubled the star middle-order batter as pointed by former India and KKR player Aakash Chopra.

The former cricketer has observed a flaw in Iyer's batting, which is allowing the opposition bowlers to capitalise and has often led to his dismissal.

“Shreyas Iyer is a big name. He is a player of international stature, who has a Test hundred on debut. But he is just not able to play the bouncer. It’s literally as if bowlers know they can get him out by bowling the bouncer. Not the right thing. He will need to score runs while dealing with the short balls,” Chopra remarked in a video posted on his YouTube channel.

Iyer has in fact had a trouble facing the short ball on multiple occasion in the ongoing season. Lucknow Super Giants pacer Dushmantha Chameera also used the same trick to dismiss Iyer in a contest, which KKR lost by 75 runs. Iyer was then dismissed for 6 off 9 deliveries.

