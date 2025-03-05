'Aap dono baatein karo, tab tak main...': Jadeja interrupts KL Rahul, Virat Kohli for wasting time in middle of his over

Virat Kohli and KL Rahul forged a crucial partnership for India worth 47 runs, playing a vital in taking the team over the line. But did you know? Before it was their turn with the bat, Rahul and Kohli were involved in another partnership – albeit a brief one – but one that did not impress Ravindra Jadeja. The India all-rounder was in the middle of his over, which the world knows, he completes in record time. On average, Jadeja takes 50-60 seconds to finish one over, and if it's a maiden, it can occasionally shrink to even 45 seconds or just about it. Ravindra Jadeja (L) and KL Rahul celebrate a wicket(Getty)

So, as India were in the middle of putting pressure on the Australian batters, tying them down and making run-scoring difficult, Jadeja was racing through his overs, until in the middle of one, Kohli and Rahul got to talking whether the bowler could try something different. However, Jadeja quickly ended their short conversation with a one-line gem captured brilliantly by the stump mic.

Here's how the conversation panned out:

KL Rahul: Nahi ja raha itna (It's not turning much)

Virat Kohli from covers: Bhai teen ball hain. Slip le le. Kya pata nikal jaaye. (Take a slip. Three balls are left. One may spin)

KL Rahul to Kohli: Ek ball ghooma hai ab tak bas (Only one ball has turned thus far)

Ravindra Jadeja: Aap dono baatein karo, main tab tak teen ball daal deta hu. (You guys keep talking, and in the meantime, I'll bowl the remaining three deliveries)

Watch the clip below:

Shortly after, Jadeja sprang into action, ending the partnership between Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne on 56. Labuschagne was trapped out LBW, getting stuck on the backfoot as Jadeja gave India a much-needed breakthrough. One brought too as soon after, Jadeja sent back Josh Inglis, Australia's centurion from their game against England, who chipped the ball straight to Kohli at covers.

"The wicket is better than the last game, not much spin. We need to start well. If we play sensible cricket in the first 10 overs, then there won't be any issues. Smith and Labuschagne were batting nicely, and I tried to attack the stumps. Luckily, we were able to contain the runs and picked a few wickets as well," said Jadeja after Australia were bowled out for 264.

Jadeja was India's second-best bowler of the match, finishing with 2/40 behind Mohammed Shami's 3/48. But more than the wickets, Jadeja's effectiveness lied in the tight lines and lengths he bowled. Put of the first 86 balls faced by Australia, 53 were dot balls, and the number only swelled as Jadeja and Axar Patel sped through their overs.