Aaron Judge homered early and then triggered a seven-run sixth inning with a handy slide, propelling the visiting New York Yankees to a 15-5 rout of the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday to clinch the three-game series win. Aaron Judge, Yankees post 7-run 6th, pound Brewers

With the game tied 4-4 in the sixth, Judge walked to open off reliever Abner Uribe . Alex Verdugo hit a tailor-made double-play bouncer to second, but Willy Adames' relay throw hit Judge's upraised hand, allowing Verdugo to reach.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Anthony Rizzo walked with two outs and Gleyber Torres singled in Verdugo to make it 5-4. Oswaldo Cabrera walked and Jose Trevino followed with a two-run single. Elvis Peguero relieved and uncorked a run-scoring wild pitch for an 8-4 Yankees lead. Juan Soto added an RBI single and Judge capped the 11-batter inning with a two-run single.

The Brewers got one back in the bottom half on a bases-loaded walk, but New York answered with two runs in the seventh on Cabrera's RBI single and Trevino's sacrifice fly.

Anthony Rizzo's two-run homer, his fifth of the season and 300th of his career, put the Yankees up 15-5 in the eighth. Rizzo went 4-for-4 and scored three runs.

Ron Marinaccio picked up the win, giving up one run on one hit in 1 1/3 innings, with one strikeout and one walk.

After dropping the series opener 7-6 in 11 innings, the Yankees scored 30 runs on 37 hits to win the final two games. They had four homers in Saturday's 15-3 rout.

Jake Bauers' three-run homer off New York starter Marcus Stroman brought Milwaukee even at 4-4 in the fifth. Adames doubled in the first run.

Anthony Volpe celebrated his 23rd birthday with his third homer, a three-run shot off starter Tobias Myers, in the top half of the fifth to put the Yankees in front 4-0.

Judge staked the Yankees to a 1-0 lead with two outs in the first with his sixth homer, sending a 3-2 fastball 441 feet to left-center.

Bauers finished with a scoreless ninth, the second consecutive game the Brewers finished with a position player on the mound. Infielder Owen Miller pitched the final two innings of Saturday's 15-3 loss.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.