AB de Villiers has an interesting take on Virat Kohli's form in IPL 2022

Virat Kohli has not been in the best of forms in international cricket and a string of low scores in the ongoing edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) has not made his case any stronger. Batting at an average of 20.67, the former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper has so far accumulated 186 runs from 10 innings, which also include consecutive golden ducks. (IPL 2022 full coverage)

However, the 33-year-old showed glimpses of returning to form, scoring his first half-century of the season in the previous encounter against Gujarat Titans. Although it came in a losing cause, Kohli's 53-ball 58 did lit up his admirers, who believe the knock will lift his confidence as the tournament enters its business end.

Sharing his views on the same, Kohli's friend and former RCB teammate AB de Villiers stated that it is always difficult for a batter to bounce back from bad form.

"As a batsman you are only one or two bad knocks away from bad form," the former Proteas international told AFP in an interview.

"If it keeps coming at you it is difficult to bounce back from it," he added.

The report mentioned that de Villiers has not been in touch with Kohli, but the former claimed the struggle in form is primarily a battle of the mind.

"I cannot put a percentage to it but it is the mind and power of the mind which is the main battle," he said.

"You do not become a bad player overnight. Virat would know it and I know it. I think it's the way you think and set your mind.

“You need a clear mind and fresh energy whenever you play and then you can find a way out of a hole,” the 38-year-old added.

Apart from his torrid run in the IPL, Kohli has been on the spotlight for a significant period for not being able to hit a century in over 100 matches in all formats.

