AB de Villiers lands in Chennai to 'break the internet' ahead of IPL 2021, RCB tweets to confirm

Royal Challengers Bangalore’s (RCB) most bankable overseas cricketer AB de Villiers arrived in Chennai on Thursday morning to join the RCB bubble ahead of IPL 2021, the franchise announced on Twitter.

RCB are set to play the opening match of IPL 2021 against defending champions Mumbai Indians on April 9 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

RCB posted a photo of de Villiers on Twitter and the franchise captioned the post as: "BREAKING THE INTERNET. The spaceship has landed! AB de Villiers has joined the RCB bubble in Chennai."

Later in the day, skipper Virat Kohli will also be joining the team bubble in Chennai.

Earlier, sources in the know of development had confirmed to ANI that Kohli left the Pune bubble created for the ODI series against England on Monday, and as a result, upon his arrival in Chennai, Kohli will undergo quarantine for seven days as per BCCI's standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the IPL amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

"Kohli will be joining RCB's camp on April 1 in Chennai, then he will undergo quarantine for seven days," the source confirmed to ANI.

RCB, who finished fourth in the points table in last year’s IPL in the UAE, are eyeing their maiden IPL title this year.

Apart from AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli RCB have in their ranks Glenn Maxwell, Kyle Jamieson, whom they picked up in the IPL auctions in February.

"He (Maxwell) is fantastic and fits in the middle-order for us. We wanted to have a player of his quality during middle overs and at the back-end as well, he brings in huge amount of experience," Hesson said at a virtual media conference, indicating that Maxwell is that impact player in the middle-order which RCB lacked last year.

"On his day, he can turn a game on its head. We need to use him in a space where we can maximise his skills and we are looking at how we do that," the former New Zealand coach said.

Hesson wants Maxwell to understand his role.

"I am waiting to speak to him and be clear about his role. It's just been a few days. Amongst peers, he is going to bat, so its better he understands his role implicitly. He has good skils, highly experienced and will also be part of leadership group." The 6 feet 9 inch Kyle Jamieson has been one of New Zealand's heroes in Test cricket but Hesson feels that even in India, the bounce he can extract due to his height will be very handy for RCB.

"As I said, in some grounds, we will want bowlers who would bowl predominantly cutters and in some other ground, here the ball swings and there is bounce, Kyle will be deadly. "It's about complementing with skills and what brings to the group, obviously with bat he has skills about being a power player," Hesson justified the insane bidding of the young Black Cap.

(With agency inputs)