Home / Cricket / AB de Villiers slams 21-ball fifty in 3TC Cricket Solidarity Cup

AB de Villiers slams 21-ball fifty in 3TC Cricket Solidarity Cup

Jul 18, 2020
AB’s Eagles' captain AB de Villiers (R) plays a shot during the 3TC Solidarity Cup cricket match between KG’s Kingfishers, Quinny’s Kites and AB’s Eagles at the SuperSport Park in Centurion on July 18, 2020. (Photo by Christiaan Kotze / AFP)
Cricket made its comeback in South Africa in these tough times of the Covid-19 pandemic with the start of the three team Cricket Solidarity Cup in Centurion. The tournament will be played between three teams made up of South African cricketers and it was former SA captain AB de Villiers who stole the show.

de Villiers reminded fans of what they have been missing ever since he retired from international cricket. The former captain though has announced a comeback and could be in action for the Proteas soon, once South Africa resume playing international cricket.

The batsman, known for his ability to play 360 degree shots across all parts of the ground, did what he does best as tore into the opposition attack to bring up his half century in just 21 balls. He eventually perished after scoring 61 in 24 deliveries.

The vintage knock helped his team, Eagles, post 160 runs in the 12 alloted overs 

The Solidarity Cup will see 24 of South Africa’s top cricketers feature in three teams -- The Eagles, Kingfishers and The Kites -- playing two halves in a single match.

A 3TC match is contested between three teams of eight players each. The match is played over 36 overs in two halves of 18 overs with a break at half-time.

Teams bat for one innings of 12 overs, which are split between two six-over periods. They face one opponent in the first half and the other opponent in the second.

