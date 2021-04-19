IND USA
AB de Villiers of Royal Challengers Bangalore plays a shot during match 10 of the IPL 2021 against Kolkata Knight Riders(PTI)
AB De Villiers to discuss T20 World Cup return with Mark Boucher

Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON APR 19, 2021 11:34 AM IST

South African batsman AB de Villiers said he is open to a return to international cricket at this year's Twenty20 World Cup in India and will discuss his future with national coach Mark Boucher during the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The 37-year-old retired from international cricket in 2018 but said in April last year he would consider a comeback at the T20 World Cup if it was delayed by a year to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We're lined up to have a chat sometime during the IPL. But yes, we've been talking about it already," De Villiers told reporters after scoring 76 for Royal Challengers Bangalore in Sunday's 38-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders.

"Last year, he (Boucher) asked me if I would be interested. I said, 'absolutely'. And come the end of the IPL, we'll have a look at where we're at with regards to my form and my fitness.

"Also, the situation with his team -- he's got to look at his guys who have been performing well ... If there's no space for me so be it. If I can slot in there, it'll be fantastic if all those things fall in place."

De Villiers has played 78 T20 games for South Africa scoring 1,672 runs at an average of 26.12 and strike rate of 135.16.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
