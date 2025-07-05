'Ab toh retire ho gaya': Gautam Gambhir can't stop laughing after Rishabh Pant mentions Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma's retirement from Test cricket was on the cards. After his failure in Australia as both captain and batter, the 38-year-old was on borrowed time. In fact, after Ravichandran Ashwin retired at the end of the Melbourne Test, a school of thought suggested Rohit was next. Reports began to emerge as well. A couple of months later, in an interview with Michael Clarke, Rohit shared his excitement for the upcoming England tour and outlined a clear plan for success. This sparked a belief that the captain still had the drive left to play cricket. From left: Rohit Sharma, Gautam Gambhir, Rishabh Pant(AFP)

However, the hopes were extinguished on May 7, when Rohit casually announced his retirement from Test cricket. What and how it happened is something we may never know, but it was evident that perhaps Rohit was pushed towards that decision. Nonetheless, two months have passed since, and the Indian Test team is embarking on a journey with new captain Shubman Gill leading the charge. But the impact Rohit has left on this team is still being felt. When Rishabh Pant, along with the rest of the Indian team, was leaving for England, Pant told one of the reporters, who asked about Rohit's whereabouts, 'who garden mein hain'.

Even on The Kapil Sharma Show, when Pant was quizzed about 'who is that one Jethani in the team that calls all the shots. Someone who orders everyone around, even if they are just taking advantage of their seniority,’ pat came the reply: "Rohit bhai is like that. Rohit bhai comes on strong". All in jest.

India head coach Gautam Gambhir, who was also one of the guests, along with Pant, Yuzvendra Chahal and Abhishek Sharma burst into laughter, saying: "Ab toh retire ho gaya. Yeah, take his name now that he has retired."

Watch the clip below:

Rohit has been a guest on The Kapil Sharma show twice – once after India lost the 2023 World Cup and the second time, when they won it. Currently, the former India Test captain, along with wife Ritika, daughter Samiera and son Ahaan, is holidaying with his family in Italy, posting pictures of some of the most picturesque monuments in the country. Rohit was set to return to cricket in August for an ODI tour of Bangladesh, but with the series now cancelled, Rohit will be back in action next in October, unless the BCCI slots in some other limited-overs series in the same window.