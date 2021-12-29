'Absolute godsend': Fans go crazy as Jasprit Bumrah bowls a peach to dismiss Rassie van der Dussen on Day 4 - Watch

Jasprit Bumrah bowled a magical delivery in the late hours of Day 4 to break a gritty stand for the third wicket, dismissing Rassie van der Dussen on 11. The ball seamed sharply into the right-handed batter as van der Dussen stood clueless without offering a shot.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Van der Dussen, alongside captain Dean Elgar, had forged a gritty stand after South Africa lost Aiden Markram (1) and Keegan Petersen (17) early in the innings. However, Bumrah broke the partnership as he returned to the spell in the final hour of Day 4.

Bumrah pitched the delivery reasonably outside the off-stump on a length marginally short of good length but the ball seamed sharply into van der Dussen.

Watch:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bumrah also wrapped a successful day for India with a wicket of nightwatchman Keshav Maharaj. He breached his defence with an accurate yorker as India edged closer to a victory in Centurion.

South Africa reached 94/4 at the end of Day 4, with India setting a target of 305 for the hosts to win.

Earlier, India were bowled out on 174 in the second innings but a strong lead of 130 runs put the visitors firmly under control in the Centurion Test.

The wicket has turned into a treacherous one for the batsmen, and perfect for the Indian seamers to exploit. There is sideways movement, but also variable bounce with some deliveries staying low and others spitting off the surface with exaggerated bounce, which is not unusual for the ground.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The highest fourth-innings chase at Centurion Park is 251 for eight by England in 2000, an infamous test where both teams agreed to forfeit an innings after rain to force a result.

As Bumrah bowled a peach of a delivery to dismiss van der Dussen, the cricket fraternity hailed the fast bowler:

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON