e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 12, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / Adelaide Oval’s onsite hotel to serve as bio-secure bubble for India-Australia Tests

Adelaide Oval’s onsite hotel to serve as bio-secure bubble for India-Australia Tests

Cricket Australia (CA) announced on Saturday that its national squad would return form the current tour of the UK to Adelaide for its mandatory quarantine period and preparation for the upcoming home season, including the tour by India.

cricket Updated: Sep 12, 2020 13:39 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Adelaide
Aerial view of the Adelaide Oval.
Aerial view of the Adelaide Oval.(Getty Images)
         

The Adelaide Oval’s onsite hotel is set to serve as a bio-secure bubble for the Australian men’s squad ahead of the high-profile Test series against India later this year, according to media reports.

Cricket Australia (CA) announced on Saturday that its national squad would return form the current tour of the UK to Adelaide for its mandatory quarantine period and preparation for the upcoming home season, including the tour by India, a report in cricket.com.au said.

Those players not involved in the Indian Premier League, as well as coaching and support staff, will make the Adelaide Oval their home once the white-ball tour of England concludes following Wednesday’s third ODI in Manchester.

They can train throughout their quarantine period at the new Oval Hotel based at Adelaide Oval. For Australia players like Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc, Marnus Labuschagne and Matthew Wade, the quarantine period at Adelaide Oval bio-secure bubble will mark the start of preparation for a Test summer against heavyweights India and potentially Afghanistan.

“I can’t wait for India to come out ... that’s the pinnacle, like the Ashes,” Lyon was quoted as saying by the report in cricket.com.au. “You look at the great players India’s got, it’s going to be a massive challenge.”

According to the report, CA also “remains in productive conversations with state governments regarding arrival and quarantine arrangements for the Indian team, as well as Australian players returning from the IPL in the UAE”.

“We are happy that we are able to assist the Australian men’s cricket team on their return to South Australia and at Adelaide Oval in the Oval Hotel,” said SACA Chief Executive Keith Bradshaw in a CA statement.

“Rest assured we have undergone rigorous procedures with Premier Steven Marshall and the SA Government, to ensure the safety of the public and the players. Our hope is that the Oval Hotel can continue to be used in the successful staging of international cricket this season.”

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
India’s Covid-19 recovery rate up at 77.7%; 5 states lead the list
India’s Covid-19 recovery rate up at 77.7%; 5 states lead the list
Changing Chinese positions on Ladakh
Changing Chinese positions on Ladakh
Rahul Gandhi attacks Modi govt over Covid-19 management, GDP decline, job losses
Rahul Gandhi attacks Modi govt over Covid-19 management, GDP decline, job losses
Violations of in-flight norms will invite suspension of scheduled route for 2 weeks: DGCA
Violations of in-flight norms will invite suspension of scheduled route for 2 weeks: DGCA
More foreign airlines for Indian flyers under travel bubbles | All you need to know
More foreign airlines for Indian flyers under travel bubbles | All you need to know
Delhi Assembly panel summons Facebook official
Delhi Assembly panel summons Facebook official
Delhi Metro resumes on all lines with increased vigilance
Delhi Metro resumes on all lines with increased vigilance
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
JEE Main 2020 Result LiveKangana RanautCoronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi MetroIndia, China StandoffLadakh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In