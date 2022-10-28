Afghanistan vs Ireland Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022: Toss delayed due to rain at the MCG
- Afghanistan vs Ireland Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2022 Today's Match: The match seems bound to be at least interrupted by intermittent rain. Follow live score and updates of AFG vs IRE from the Melbourne Cricket Ground here.
Afghanistan vs Ireland Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022: Afghanistan have not had too much luck in the tournament thus far. They were steamrolled by England in their first match and earned a point against New Zealand after the match was entirely washed out. Ireland, on the other hand, were brushed aside by Sri Lanka in their first match but followed that up with a stunning win over England that suddenly put them in a good position in the race for the semi-finals.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Fri, 28 Oct 2022 09:01 AM
Afghanistan vs Ireland Live Score: IT'S RAINING!
Ah there it is, looks like toss is bound to be delayed now. It was scheduled to be at 9am IST.
-
Fri, 28 Oct 2022 08:55 AM
T20 World Cup Live score: Rain in Melbourne
It has been absolutely pouring in some parts of the city. For now, though there are no drizzles at the MCG but the covers were on for quite a while. The umpires Aleem Dar and Adrian Holdstock had a walk around the field, feeling the wet patches here and there to be sure.
-
Fri, 28 Oct 2022 08:37 AM
AFG vs IRE, T20 World Cup Live score: The Mr. Bean Derby
This tournament has provided some utter thrillers already, some of which can legitimately be in the conversation for greatest T20 match of all time, and the thriller we saw in Perth yesterday was among those. Zimbabwe managed to defend a target of 131 against Pakistan to throw the latter's campaign into jeopardy and won the match that had ended being called ‘The Mr. Bean Derby’ because what has to be the most bizarre grudge stories that emerged in the anals of social media in the leadup to the game. We all needed a glass of colder water after watching that one.
-
Fri, 28 Oct 2022 08:29 AM
Afghanistan vs Ireland Live Score: Rain interruptions
It seems Ireland and Aghanistan can't really escape the rain. 80 percent chance of rain is the forecast between 8am and 8pm and so, this match is bound to be interrupted by rain. Both teams had benefited from this though, Moeen Ali was just beginning to lead an England fightback when rain ruled the match in Ireland's favour. Meanwhile, if Afghanistan played against New Zealand the way they did against England, they were bound to receive another hiding and so, at least they got a point from that washed out game.
-
Fri, 28 Oct 2022 08:19 AM
T20 World Cup Live score: Ireland full squad
Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Fionn Hand, Joshua Little, Simi Singh, Conor Olphert, Graham Hume, Stephen Doheny
-
Fri, 28 Oct 2022 08:18 AM
AFG vs IRE, T20 World Cup Live score: Afghanistan full squad
Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Usman Ghani, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mohammad Saleem Safi, Darwish Rasooli, Naveen-ul-Haq, Qais Ahmad
-
Fri, 28 Oct 2022 08:07 AM
Afghanistan vs Ireland Live Score: Hello and welcome!
Ireland's last match ended with heartening scenes as their players went to their fans to be showered hugs and kisses after their stunning win over England. A lot of people wearing the light green of Ireland in the stands at the MCG were largely friends and family of the players. Afghanistan have not been able to have a moment like that at all in this tournament and they would hope that this would be the day.