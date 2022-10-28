Afghanistan vs Ireland Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022: Toss delayed due to rain at the MCG

Afghanistan vs Ireland Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022: Afghanistan have not had too much luck in the tournament thus far. They were steamrolled by England in their first match and earned a point against New Zealand after the match was entirely washed out. Ireland, on the other hand, were brushed aside by Sri Lanka in their first match but followed that up with a stunning win over England that suddenly put them in a good position in the race for the semi-finals.