Afghanistan vs West Indies Live Score, World Cup 2019: Bleak campaigns fight to restore pride

Live score and updates: Afghanistan and West Indies - two sides replete with entertainers, two sides which have promised so much, two sides which have not had much success. These two will meet in a match which is a dead rubber, but for two proud nations, it is one last chance to take something back with them after a rather bleak campaign.

Afghanistan vs West Indies: Live score and updates

12:30 hrs IST West Indies predicted XI Two-time champions West Indies will look to end their disappointing campaign on a winning note when they take on minnows Afghanistan in their final ICC World Cup 2019 group stage clash at Headingley in Leeds on Thursday. The two teams will be playing for pride as both Windies and Afghanistan have been eliminated from the tournament. Afghanistan are placed at the bottom of the table, having lost all of their eight contests while Windies are at the seventh spot with one win in eight outings. Let’s take a look at Windies’ likely XI for this contest.





12:08 hrs IST West Indies camp Looking back at the eight games we’ve played, I personally thought we should have won four of those, we were very close. We just didn’t play the big moments well. Hopefully we can learn from that and prepare for the next one - Assistant coach Roddy Estwick





11:58 hrs IST Gulbadin Naib speaks West Indies is one of those danger sides, nobody expects how they will play. For us it is a World Cup game. So every game is very important for us. It all depends on our batting. If we can put a good total then it is difficult for other teams on this kind of turning surfaces.



