'After Bumrah and Shami, he is my number 3': VVS Laxman insists India bowler 'needs to be in XI' against South Africa

Team India produced an emphatic performance on Day 2 of the Mumbai Test as the side inches closer to a series victory. After scoring 325 in the first innings, India bowled New Zealand out on merely 62 – the lowest Test score on Indian soil.

The Kiwi batters were caught in a web of spin as Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel and Jayant Yadav grabbed seven wickets in New Zealand's innings. Pacer Mohammed Siraj gave India a strong start with the ball, picking the first three wickets.

Siraj dismissed openers Will Young, Tom Latham as well as veteran batter Ross Taylor early to put New Zealand in trouble, and the visitors could never recover from the setback. The pacer had missed the first Test of the series as Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav were the only two seamers in Kanpur but made a return to the XI after the former picked an injury.

However, former India batter VVS Laxman believes that Siraj needs to be among the top-3 bowlers for India when the side tours South Africa next month. India are scheduled to play three Tests against the Proteas.

"This would be a difficult decision for Rahul Dravid and Virat Kohli. It depends on how many fast bowlers will you play. You know that Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah are your first and second choices as far as Test cricket is concerned in overseas conditions. So, will Mohammed Siraj be number 3 or 4?

“The way he bowled in Australia and England, and even in the second Test.. for me, he is the number 3,” Laxman said on Star Sports.

Mohammed Siraj ended as India's highest wicket-taker in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia, with 12 dismissals to his name in three Tests. He continued on his impressive performances on the Test tour of England, where he picked 14 wickets in four games.

Former India opener Aakash Chopra also agreed with Laxman, adding that Siraj “needs to be in XI” for the first Test against South Africa.

“I agree (with Laxman). With Kookaburra, you want your bowler to hit the deck hard and get the ball to make sideways movement, and that is going to happen in South Africa. You may play three fast bowlers or 4, but Siraj needs to be in the XI,” said Chopra.