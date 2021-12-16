After Kohli's comments, Sunil Gavaskar asks BCCI President Sourav Ganguly to explain 'why there is such discrepancy'

Virat Kohli on Wednesday addressed the controversies surrounding Indian cricket and seemingly portrayed a lack of proper communication between him and the board. The 33-year-old was removed from ODI captaincy last week with Rohit Sharma succeeding him, and Kohli revealed that he was told about the decision only 1.5 hours before its confirmation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Indian Test captain further said that he was never asked to not step down from T20I captaincy when he made the decision in October, refuting BCCI President Sourav Ganguly's claim that he had requested Kohli to stay in a leadership role.

Former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar has now opened up on the issue, insisting that Ganguly “should be asked” on the discrepancies in statements.

“I think it (Kohli's comments) actually doesn't bring the BCCI into the picture. I think it's the individual who has to be asked where he got the impression he had conveyed such a message to Kohli. So that's the only thing. Yes, he is the BCCI president and surely he should be asked why there is such discrepancy,” Gavaskar told India Today.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“He is probably the best person to ask about the discrepancy in what you seem to have to say and what the Indian captain has said.”

Gavaskar further insisted that there has to be a “clear line of communication" between the players, the board and the fans.

"It always helps to have a clear line of communication so that there is no speculation. So from now, from what has happened, there should be a clear line of communication and the chairman of the selection committee can come down and say why he has been picked and why he has not been picked. Sometimes, even if that is not needed, a press release is also good enough. A good press release giving all the reasons makes life a lot easier," Gavaskar added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}