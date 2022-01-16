After Virat Kohli's resignation, a look at the 3 possible candidates to replace him as Test captain of India

The Indian selectors have to once again scratch their head over a big decision that they need to make following Virat Kohli's decision to resign from Test captaincy. The 33-year-old made the announcement on Twitter on Saturday night, a day after India's 2-1 series defeat in South Africa. Well, there is one clear frontrunner for the position, but there are two more strong options, besides two other players who are likely candidates, ones selectors might want to consider. So, here is the list of the three main candidates who can replace Kohli as Test skipper of the Indian team...

Rohit Sharma

He is the frontrunner for the post because he was named as the new vice-captain of the Test team in December last year replacing Ajinkya Rahane with the South Africa Test series slated to be his first assignment before he was ruled out of the tour with a hamstring injury. He had also ended 2021 as the leading run-getter in Tests for India and has emerged as one of the mainstay batters at the top of the line-up, following his impressive return as an opening batter in Australia and England. Not to forget, he was also named as India's new white-ball skipper. With the second World Test Championship cycle running alongside 2022 being a T20 World Cup year, which will be followed by the ODI World Cup in 2023, the selectors might want stability in the leadership role which ease the decision-making process.

However, Rohit has been struggling with his fitness of late, which has seen him getting ruled out of the ODI series in South Africa as well. It might be one of the key factors in selectors wanting to go otherwise and ease the workload on Rohit.

KL Rahul

If picked, over Rohit, it couldn't be a better fairy-tale story than this. Making a strong return in the limited-overs format since the start of 2020, with versatility being the key factor, Rahul was knocking on the Test selection doors for quite sometime despite limited red-ball cricket experience over the last few years. He was picked as the third opener for the England tour last summer before replacing injured Mayank Agarwal to play the series. He finished as the second best batter in the series with 315 runs in four games.

Like Rohit, Rahul too has captaincy stints before, having led the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Punjab Kings for two seasons. He was also recently named as vice-captain for the South Africa Test series following Rohit's injury as was asked to lead the team in the Johannesburg Test which Kohli had missed due to upper back spasm. Rahul will later lead Team India in the three-match ODI series as well.

However, Rahul's lack of experience in leading a team in red-ball cricket might stand in his way. Overall, Rahul, now 29, has just found his form and is looking to establish himself as a premier Indian batter, burdening him with captaincy responsibility might have an effect on his form as well.

Rishabh Pant

The one for the future, as they say. Pant is one of the mainstay options in the XI, is an aggressive batter, remains unfazed by criticisms, and as a chirpy on-field attitude. All of just 24, Pant is option that selectors might want to consider a long-term option.

However, like Rahul, he too is inexperienced as a leader in the red-ball format and his leadership experience is only that of the 2021 IPL season for Delhi Capitals.

Two unpopular choices…

Jasprit Bumrah: He was recently named as the vice-captain for the Johannesburg Test after Rahul was elevated to the skipper's role and has been named the latter's deputy in the ODI series as well. Bumrah has been the leader of the pace attack for the last few years and is among the few all-format players that India have. However, Bumrah has no leadership experience.

R Ashwin: The veteran spinner has shown a remarkable turnaround in the second half of his career. From being redundant in the white-ball format and being looked at as a home-track bully, Ashwin has now just shone as an finger-spinner who can exploit overseas conditions as well, the senior cricketer has also made his way back in the limited-overs squad. Moreover, his keen ability to study conditions and opponents well before every series, as revealed in his latest interview with ESPNCricinfo, makes him one of the contenders that selectors might want to look at. He has also led an IPL franchise for a single season.