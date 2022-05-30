'I'm going to give everything I have': After winning IPL 2022, Hardik Pandya ready for next big challenge

Hardik Pandya led by example in his maiden stint as a captain, guiding Gujarat Titans to the Indian Premier League (IPL) championship in their debut season. Pandya proved to be the game changer in the finale against Rajasthan Royals, which Gujarat won by seven wickets. (IPL 2022 full coverage)

In the contest, Pandya mesmerised the audience with his all-round abilities, which was under scrutiny over a long period following his return to competitive cricket after a back injury.

Pandya excelled in both the departments and produced an economical spell to restrict the powerful Rajasthan batting unit to 130/9 in 20 overs.

The 28-year-old was named player of the match for his match-winning contribution. Asked what would be his next goal, the Gujarat skipper said: "Absolutely to win the World Cup for India no matter what happens. I am going to give it everything I have. Always been that kind of guy to put the team first. For me the goal will be simple: to make sure my team gets it the most.

"It has always been a pleasure for me to represent the country ... Long term, short term, I want to win the World Cup no matter what happens," said Pandya during the post-match presser.

Reflecting his thoughts on the stellar campaign, which saw Gujarat finish as table toppers and win 12 out of the 16 matches they played, the 28-year-old said: "Obviously this will be a little special because I have won it as a captain. I consider myself very lucky that I have played five finals, and have lifted the trophy five times.

“Obviously this will leave a legacy because we are a new franchise, playing for the first time, and we are champions in the first season.”

