Ahmedabad, Kolkata to host limited-overs series against West Indies as BCCI announces change in venues

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday announced the change on venues for the impending limited-overs series against West Indies. India will play three ODIs and as many T20Is against West Indies.

In September last year, when BCCI had released the home calendar for the Indian team for 2021-22 season, six venues were listed for the series - Ahmedabad, Jaipur and Kolkata for the three ODIs on February 6, 9 and 12, while Cuttack, Visakhapatnam and Thiruvananthapuram for the three T20Is on February 15, 18 and 20.

However, BCCI has now picked one venue for each of the two series with Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium to host the ODIs and Eden Gardens in Kolkata to stage the entire T20I series.

"The decision to limit the series to two venues instead of six as originally announced has been done to mitigate biosecurity risks by cutting down on travel and movement of the teams, match officials, broadcasters, and other stakeholders," read the BCCI statement.

BCCI have also tweaked the dates of the two series in a bid to accommodate the two days - February 12 and 13 - of the IPL 2022 auction. The dates were confirmed earlier this evening by BCCI secretary Jay Shah although the venue is yet to be announced.

Here's the full schedule of the home series against West Indies:

1st ODI: February 6 in Ahmedabad

2nd ODI: February 9 in Ahmedabad

3rd ODI: February 11 in Ahmedabad

1st T20I: February 16 in Kolkata

2nd T20I: February 18 in Kolkata

3rd T20I: February 20 in Kolkata

