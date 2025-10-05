Ajit Agarkar finally breaks silence on reports of Virat Kohli having fitness Test in London: ‘As far as I know…’

At last, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will make their international return, as the duo has been named in India's squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Australia. Both batters will have a lot to prove as a question mark remains over their future and whether they'll have enough gas left come the 2027 World Cup. Amid the squad announcement, chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar put a burning controversy to rest as he came clean about Kohli's fitness Test. Virat Kohli has been named in India's squad for the upcoming three ODIs against Australia(BCCI)

Earlier this year, all BCCI centrally-contracted players underwent a mandatory fitness Test at the Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru. Rohit, Shubman Gill, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and others were all spotted undergoing the Yo-Yo tests and other assessments. However, Kohli was nowhere to be seen.

Days later, a Dainik Jagran report claimed that Kohli had obtained the necessary approvals from the BCCI and undergone his fitness Test in London, and the report was sent back to the CoE. This led to considerable chatter on social media, and the BCCI was criticised for granting special privileges to a player.

The question about Kohli's fitness Test was raised in the press conference, which was held minutes after India's squad was announced, and it was then that Agarkar was asked about these reports.

"I think they've both done their fitness tests or the fitness norms that have been suggested. Again, I wish Adrian were here or somebody from the team were there. As far as I know or the selectors know, they've gone through the required norms that have been put in place," Agarkar told reporters.

"So, I haven't heard anything other than that. Generally, before selection, we provide the COE with names, who then inform us about the fitness status of all the players. And everyone who's been picked has been declared fit and available," he added.

Rohit removed as ODI captain

The selection committee dropped a major bombshell on Saturday afternoon as they replaced Rohit Sharma with Shubman Gill as the ODI captain. Rohit will now only represent India as a batter, and his willow needs to do all the talking if he wants to maintain his place in the XI.

Agarkar made it clear in the press conference that he just wants to see both Rohit and Virat pile on the runs in the ODI format. He also made it clear that he would want the duo to play in the Vijay Hazare Trophy later this year.

“What they’ve been doing for years, try and score runs. I don’t think that changes. You’re still playing for your country. They are still leaders in that dressing room, but eventually it’s the runs and they’ve scored tons of them, both of them, and been extremely successful in this format,” said Agarkar.

“So we hope they keep doing it, and you don’t have to think too far at this point. The team is picked for Australia, and we need them to score runs like they have throughout their career. Those are two really experienced guys who’ve been around for a long time,” he added.

Both Rohit and Virat last played for India in the Champions Trophy earlier this year. The duo retired from T20Is after the World Cup win last year and the two senior pros called time on their Test career just ahead of the squad announcement for the England tour.