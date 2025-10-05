Ajit Agarkar's communication under spotlight as Rohit Sharma's ‘2027 World Cup’ plans revealed: 'It's not a phone call'

Rohit Sharma's era of captaincy is well and truly over. The 38-year-old was removed as the ODI captain on Saturday as Shubman Gill replaced him at the helm for the upcoming three-match series against Australia, beginning on October 19 in Perth. This entire development has put the future of Rohit under the scanner, and it can be safely assumed that he needs to let his bat do the talking if he wants to represent the country one final time in an ODI World Cup in 2027. Shubman Gill has replaced Rohit Sharma as the next ODI captain. (PTI)

Chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar did not reveal what the team management's plans are for the marquee tournament and whether Rohit and Virat Kohli fit into their scheme of things. However, former Team India assistant coach Abhishek Nayar, who also shares a close friendship with Rohit, stated that the stalwart's preparations for the World Cup have been thorough, and he hopes that the management has maintained good communication with him.

While speaking on Star Sports, Nayar said that communication takes “time” and is more than just a phone call, so he hopes that all parties involved had a thorough discussion, and Rohit was involved in the transition phase.

“For me, there’s only one thing. Look, as long as that discussion happened with him, as long as he was on the same page, if he also said, 'Yes, we have to look forward, we want to give Shubman Gill a chance, and I’ll be there in that dressing room with you to help him through it,' then I am all for it,” said Nayar.

“I think it’s a great decision because you’ve kept the captain (Rohit) in the loop. You’ve given him that responsibility — 'help us take this team forward like you did till now.' I feel he deserves that much. And that’s a question only he can answer, because for me, that’s the only thing. Apart from that, any decision you take is not wrong. Shubman Gill, we all knew someday he was going to be captain, and he should be, because he’s that kind of player,” he added.

‘Do it right’

The former member of the Indian support staff stated that it is of utmost importance that Rohit is on the same page as the selection committee, headed by Ajit Agarkar, and the head coach, Gautam Gambhir.

Under Rohit's captaincy, India made it to the 2023 World Cup final, but the side fell short at the last hurdle against Australia in the summit clash. So, it's no surprise that Rohit wants another attempt at going for the ultimate glory. However, it remains to be seen how both Rohit and Virat maintain their form, considering they just play one format of the game.

"But for me, there’s just one thing: if you’re going to do it, then do it right. If you’re going to have this communication, then — I always believe — communication takes time. It’s not a phone call. You sit together and talk it through," said Nayar.

“When he was working hard, his preparation was to reach the 2027 ODI World Cup and do India proud, which they couldn't in India. I just hope that communication went well and Rohit is on the same page as the selectors and the Indian team management,” he added.