Alastair Cook bashes 'absolute madness', Vaughan left baffled at India's Rana-Dube concussion sub: 'Makes no sense'

India clinched a 15-run victory over England to seal the T20I series, but the spotlight was firmly on the controversial concussion substitution that saw pacer Harshit Rana replace batting all-rounder Shivam Dube. The decision, approved by the match referee, left England frustrated, with skipper former captains Alastair Cook and Michael Vaughan openly questioning the move.

The incident occurred in the final over of India's innings when Dube, who had struck a crucial 53, was struck on the helmet by a Jamie Overton bouncer off the penultimate ball. After an on-field assessment, he was cleared to face the last delivery, yet India were subsequently allowed to bring in Harshit as his concussion replacement. Crucially, this allowed Rana to bowl in England’s chase, where he proved to be a match-winner.

England’s frustration stemmed from the contrast between Dube and Harshit as players. While Dube is a batting all-rounder who has bowled only sparingly in recent times, Harshit is an out-and-out fast bowler, consistently hitting speeds close to 90mph.

Under ICC regulations, concussion substitutes must be "like-for-like" replacements, which England believed was not the case.

Former England captain Sir Alastair Cook was left bewildered by the decision. Talking to TNT Sports, Cook said, “Replacing a big-hitting batting all-rounder, who has bowled one over in the IPL [in 2024], with a guy who can't bat and bowls heavy seam makes no sense to me whatsoever.”

“It seems absolute madness that you are allowed to do it, but credit to the lad on debut, but he shouldn't be allowed to play there. It gave the captain another brilliant option.”

Michael Vaughan echoed Cook’s sentiments, taking to social media to express his disbelief. "How can an out & out bowler replace a batter who bowls part time !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! #INDvsENG," he wrote on X.

Rana impressive on T20I debut

The 23-year-old Rana, making his T20I debut, went on to change the game with the ball, dismissing Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, and Overton while returning figures of 3-33. With the match hanging in the balance, he was trusted with the penultimate over when England required 25 runs from 12 balls. He conceded just six and took the wicket of Overton, sealing India's victory.