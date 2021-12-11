Alex Carey betters Rishabh Pant's glovework on debut, achieves record-breaking milestone in first Ashes Test

It was a memorable debut for Australia's Alex Carey, who on Saturday became the first player in men's Test cricket to pouch eight or more catches in his maiden assignment. The 30-year-old Carey went past England's Chris Read and Australia's Brian Taber, who had plucked seven catches each in their debut Test matches.

In the opening session of the ongoing first Ashes Test at the Gabba, Carey took the record-breaking catch when Chris Woakes nicked Cameron Green's delivery, folding England's second innings on 297 runs.

The Australia gloveman also went past Rishabh Pant of India, who had recorded seven dismissals on his Test debut. Notably, Quinton de Kock had registered nine dismissals in his first Test for South Africa as a keeper but had already played a game without keeping the wickets.

Apart from Carey, Nathan Lyon also ticked off a milestone, becoming only the third Aussie bowler after Shane Warne and Glenn McGrath to take 400 Test wickets. He bowled 33 wicketless overs in the Test and waited almost a year since his last Test wicket to achieve the landmark.

He took four in the innings to bundle out the tourists for just 297, setting a 20-run target for hosts Australia to go 1-0 up in the series. Skipper Pat Cummins and Cameron Green were also among wickets as they picked two wickets each.

Resuming the fourth day on 220/2, England slumped after the departure of Dawid Malan (82) and skipper Joe Root (89), who put up a defiant partnership to give their side hope of salvaging a draw. Both the batters were dismissed in quick succession, which was followed by the exit of Ben Stokes (14), Jos Buttler (23), and Ollie Robinson (8).

England eventually lost eight wickets in 77 runs to make it a lop-sided contest at the Gabba. Lyon cleaned up Mark Wood (6) while Green sent Chris Woakes back for 16, putting Australia in the driver's seat to clinch the Ashes series opener.

