"All IPL franchises to call their foreign players to return": BCCI sources

ANI |
May 12, 2025 06:55 PM IST

The Board of Control for Cricket in India has informed the ten Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises to call all their foreign players to return, as a decision on the resumption of the 18th edition of the cash-rich league is coming soon, according to the BCCI sources.

New Delhi [India], : The Board of Control for Cricket in India has informed the ten Indian Premier League franchises to call all their foreign players to return to India, as a decision on the resumption of the 18th edition of the cash-rich league is coming soon, according to BCCI sources.

"All IPL franchises to call their foreign players to return": BCCI sources
"All IPL franchises to call their foreign players to return": BCCI sources

Last week, the BCCI announced that the remainder of the tournament was suspended for a week, citing the cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan. After the cessation of hostilities on Saturday, reports suggested IPL is on the verge of resumption.

BCCI sources on Monday revealed that the tournament is close to returning to cricket fans' routine lives and said, "BCCI have informed all IPL franchises to call all their foreign players to return as a decision on the resumption of IPL is coming soon."

After tensions escalated between the two neighbouring nations, the match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala was called off midway through the first innings last Thursday. Spectators were informed of the cancellation and asked to vacate the premises, while both teams were escorted back to their hotel.

According to recent developments, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad have been picked as the venues for the remaining 16 fixtures for the 18th season. Recently, a BCCI source revealed a possibility of a change in the venue for the final.

Originally, the final was set to take place on May 25 at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata. However, due to the rain prediction, a decision can be made to change the venue for the trophy-deciding fixture.

"The final venue could be changed as rain can affect the matches in Kolkata later, so this call will be taken accordingly," a BCCI official told ANI.

Overall, 57 matches were completed in IPL 2025, and the 58th fixture between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals was called off after 10.1 overs.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

