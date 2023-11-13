Team India have been a dominant force in the ongoing World Cup, having won all the nine matches they've played so far. Almost every contest has been an one-sided affair and fans will hope for a similar show as we reach the business end of the tournament. Trent Boult celebrates with teammates after taking the catch of Sri Lanka's Dushmantha Chameera during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match.(PTI)

The Men In Blue meet familiar rivals New Zealand in the first semifinal at the Wankhede, who have the reputation of troubling India in ICC events. However, ex-India batter Aakash Chopra feels India have a better chance this time around.

Sharing his views on the current Kiwi batch, Chopra was highly critical of the Kiwi bowlers, calling it "weak". Chopra shared the views on a video shared on his YouTube channel.

"The semi-final line-up is ready now. India are going to play New Zealand, and New Zealand have slightly been a bogey team for us. They trouble us a lot but thankfully we have broken that jinx. This New Zealand is not looking like the same team that used to trouble us because the bowling is looking weak. They generally don't have a bowling like this. They bowl better than this," he said.

He added: "Although Trent Boult picked up wickets in the last match, he had not been great in the entire tournament before that. Even if they play Tim Southee, not the same bowler. Lockie Ferguson is very decent but then Mitchell Santner and Rachin Ravindra or Daryl Mitchell.

“There is no doubt that they know how to trouble others but will they be able to do that? I don't know. It will be a good match. It will be at the Wankhede, the conditions might suit them, but India are a phenomenal team.”

New Zealand's run in CWC 23

Despite sealing the fourth and final semifinal berth, New Zealand have been bit inconsistent. The team started well before losing four matches on the trot, almost putting their semifinal hopes in jeopardy.

India have already defeated New Zealand earlier in the league stages and will hope for a repeat in the knockout stage.

