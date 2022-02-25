'Always told me that they know about my talent': India star reveals how Rohit, Kohli, Dravid helped him through bad form

Ishan Kishan had a forgettable outing against the West Indies but he was the player of the match in India's first T20I against Sri Lanka on Thursday. Kishan smashed 89 in just 56 balls, hitting 10 fours and three sixes in a whirlwind innings that helped India eventually secure a 62-run win.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While there were many doubting if the 23-year-old wicketkeeper-batter deserved to stay in the Indian team with Ruturaj Gaikwad sitting out, Kishan said that senior players like captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli and head coach Rahul Dravid never lost trust in him.

"Always a senior player would want a youngster to be in a good head space. Be it (coach) Rahul (Dravid) bhai, Virat (Kohli) bhai or Rohit bhai, they all have passed this phase. They are aware how we feel when we don't perform well," Ishan said at the post-match media interaction," Kishan told reporters after the first T20I on Thursday.

"I didn't do well against the West Indies. They always told me that they know about my talent and what I can do for the team. 'We trust in you. Never ever you think that we are doubting your abilities'.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"They always help you out with small, small things be it your batting grip or the attacking mindset."

Kishan, who was bought back by Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians for Rs15.25 crore at the recent IPL auction, scored just 71 runs in three matches at a poor strike rate of 85.54 against the West Indies.

"After playing so much cricket, you get used to the situation. Tough times will come but it's very important to be in the situation. You don't get too excited when you score runs.

"Same goes when you don't perform. So you need to be in a very good space. You need to talk to your seniors, because they are much more experienced than us. So it's very helpful when I sit with Rohit bhai for a conversation," added the 23-year-old

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}