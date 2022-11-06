'An associate team in making': Fans react as South Africa crash out of T20 WC

South Africa crashed to a shocking 13-run defeat vs Netherlands in their T20 World Cup 2022 fixture, at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide on Sunday. The defeat also meant that the Proteas were dealt a knockout blow and won't make it to the semifinals. Cricket fans were left shocked by the result and many took to social media to lash out at Temba Bavuma's side.

"An associate team in making or is it already an associate team , bavuma should retire from limited overs cricket,rabada has forgotten that he's a bowler and what is klassen doing in team. In whole of SA can't they find a black hard hitting player to replace bavuma", one fan said.

Another fan said, "Miller, Makram and Klassen did not even try to put the ballers under pressure. They just kept on taking singles when the asking rate was increasing!!! The less said about Rabada the better. He only bowls better when playing in the IPL!!! Parnell is no all-rounder!!!"

"When you sit out dangerous players on the bench, this will happen. Please bring Dewald Brevis to next Worldcup and Miller as a captain. SA is always out of the Worldcup with tears", another fan said.

Meanwhile, another user stated, "Reeza Hendricks and Jansen could have made a huge difference in this world cup, Boucher must serious bounce and never look back him and Bavuma cost us dearly in this world cup what pathetic performance."

Chasing a target of 159 runs, South Africa were restrict to 145 for eight in 20 overs with Brandon Glover taking a three-wicket haul for Netherlands. Meanwhile, Fred Klaassen and Bas de Leede bagged two scalps each for Netherlands. Rilee Rossouw top-scored for Bavuma's side with a knock og 25 runs off 19 balls.

Initially, Netherlands posted 158 for four in 20 overs, as Colin Ackermann hammered an unbeaten knock of 41 runs off 26 balls (including three fours and two sixes). Keshav Maharaj took two wickets for South Africa.

