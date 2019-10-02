e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 02, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Oct 02, 2019

Andy Flower shortlisted by Rajasthan Royals for head coach role: Report

The former Zimbabwe captain left England Cricket Board (ECB) a couple of days back after his 12-year association with the board, which further bolsters his chances of taking up the role in IPL.

cricket Updated: Oct 02, 2019 13:29 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File image of Andy Flower
File image of Andy Flower(Getty Images)
         

Former England coach Andy Flower is in line to be appointed as the head coach of IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals. As per a report in telegraph.co.uk, Andrew Strauss and Clive Woodward are involved in the appointment of Rajasthan’s new coach. Flower is one of the shortlisted candidates for the position.

The former Zimbabwe captain left England Cricket Board (ECB) a couple of days back after his 12-year association with the board, which further bolsters his chances of taking up the role in IPL.

Flower had joined England as their assistant coach in 2007. He was later elevated to the post of head coach in 2009. England won T20 World Cup in 2009 and also defeated India in two series (Tests), both home and away. But Flower left his position after Australia trampled England in Ashes 5-0 in 2013/14.

ALSO READ: Former India captain Anil Kumble in talks with Kings XI Punjab for coaching job: Report

He later coached Peshawar Zalmi in Pakistan Super League and was also involved with the Faf du Plessis led World XI side as their coach for the three T20Is in Pakistan in 2017. He also coached England lions. As per a report in Mumbai Mirror a few days back, Flower was also one of the shortlisted candidates for the Kings XI Punjab head coach job as well.

Should he join Rajasthan Royals, the 51-year-old will be taking over from Paddy Upton, who did not have a great IPL season as Head Coach. Rajasthan finished at the seventh spot in the points table in IPL 2019 with five wins and eight defeats. One of their matches against Royal Challengers Bangalore was washed out. During the season, they also sacked Ajinkya Rahane as captain and reinstated Steven Smith.

Anil Kumble in talks with KXIP

Former India captain and head coach Anil Kumble is in talks with Kings XI Punjab to take over as their head coach. The 48-year-old has also been associated with IPL franchises Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians in the past. Kumble, if appointed, will replace Mike Hesson.

First Published: Oct 02, 2019 13:20 IST

tags
top news
At meeting with Saudi Crown Prince, NSA Doval talks Kashmir, Aramco attack
At meeting with Saudi Crown Prince, NSA Doval talks Kashmir, Aramco attack
Oct 02, 2019 15:33 IST
In PM Modi’s NYT tribute to the Mahatma, he proposes the Einstein challenge
In PM Modi’s NYT tribute to the Mahatma, he proposes the Einstein challenge
Oct 02, 2019 16:44 IST
UK court rejects Pak’s claim to £35 million in favour of India, Nizam
UK court rejects Pak’s claim to £35 million in favour of India, Nizam
Oct 02, 2019 16:23 IST
Hindustan Times and the Mahatma
Hindustan Times and the Mahatma
Oct 02, 2019 09:11 IST
Mahatma Gandhi 150th Birth Anniversary: The man who chronicled Gandhi
Mahatma Gandhi 150th Birth Anniversary: The man who chronicled Gandhi
Oct 02, 2019 13:29 IST
Gandhi @ 150: Visualizing the Mahatma’s engagement with India of 2019
Gandhi @ 150: Visualizing the Mahatma’s engagement with India of 2019
Oct 02, 2019 11:27 IST
Following the Mahatma’s footsteps, do your bit for people around you
Following the Mahatma’s footsteps, do your bit for people around you
Oct 02, 2019 15:10 IST
Gandhi Jayanti: A tribute for the ages by Dr Martin Luther King, Jr
Gandhi Jayanti: A tribute for the ages by Dr Martin Luther King, Jr
Oct 02, 2019 13:11 IST
trending topics
India vs South Africa Live ScoreGandhi Jayanti UpdatesIPL 2020 AuctionLIC Assistant RecruitmentBJP Maharashtra polls ListDeepika PadukoneNavratri Day 3navratri Makeup TipsPMC BankIBPS PO Admit CardBank HolidaysDabangg 3 TeaserOnePlus TVSatyameva Jayate 2 first postersAmit Shah
don't miss
latest news
India News
cricket