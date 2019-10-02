Andy Flower shortlisted by Rajasthan Royals for head coach role: Report

cricket

Former England coach Andy Flower is in line to be appointed as the head coach of IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals. As per a report in telegraph.co.uk, Andrew Strauss and Clive Woodward are involved in the appointment of Rajasthan’s new coach. Flower is one of the shortlisted candidates for the position.

The former Zimbabwe captain left England Cricket Board (ECB) a couple of days back after his 12-year association with the board, which further bolsters his chances of taking up the role in IPL.

Flower had joined England as their assistant coach in 2007. He was later elevated to the post of head coach in 2009. England won T20 World Cup in 2009 and also defeated India in two series (Tests), both home and away. But Flower left his position after Australia trampled England in Ashes 5-0 in 2013/14.

He later coached Peshawar Zalmi in Pakistan Super League and was also involved with the Faf du Plessis led World XI side as their coach for the three T20Is in Pakistan in 2017. He also coached England lions. As per a report in Mumbai Mirror a few days back, Flower was also one of the shortlisted candidates for the Kings XI Punjab head coach job as well.

Should he join Rajasthan Royals, the 51-year-old will be taking over from Paddy Upton, who did not have a great IPL season as Head Coach. Rajasthan finished at the seventh spot in the points table in IPL 2019 with five wins and eight defeats. One of their matches against Royal Challengers Bangalore was washed out. During the season, they also sacked Ajinkya Rahane as captain and reinstated Steven Smith.

Anil Kumble in talks with KXIP

Former India captain and head coach Anil Kumble is in talks with Kings XI Punjab to take over as their head coach. The 48-year-old has also been associated with IPL franchises Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians in the past. Kumble, if appointed, will replace Mike Hesson.

